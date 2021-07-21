The 10 best PC gaming headsets of 2021

Each year, it gets increasingly difficult to choose a new PC gaming headset with newer brands entering the market or established brands leveling up their already quality products.

Although the key points of choosing a headset are accurate audio and a clear microphone, there are a lot of other things to consider before making a decision. Connectivity options, comfort, and additional accessories can all play a large role in determining which headset is best for you.

This list includes 10 of the best PC gaming headsets and their key features to help you choose your next piece.

Image by Logitech via Amazon

Logitech’s latest wireless headset is the Pro X Lightspeed, which is similar to the Pro X, but with some updates. Its Blue Voice microphone technology, aluminum and steel-reinforced headband, and leatherette and cloth earpads remain the same. Surround sound still comes through clean and natural. The earcups and headband remain cool and comfortable. With its matte black and silver design, this headset is just as sleek as its wired sibling.

The Pro X Lightspeed is wireless, improves on passive noise cancellation, and increases audio cue detection in-game. Each of these changes lessens the number of breaks in concentration while gaming since users no longer deal with crackling and other interruptions. Although not quite an audiophile option, music still comes through clear with decent separation.

If you’re looking to invest in the Pro X Lightspeed, be prepared to pay the premium price. While higher in cost, the Pro X Lightspeed is higher in quality than lesser wireless options. With the headset comes extra memory foam cloth earpads, the wireless adapter, a detachable mic, a 6-foot USB-A to USB-C charging cable, and a carrying bag.

Image by Razer via Amazon

A favorite for many gamers around the world, the Razer Blackshark V2 is one of Razer’s latest gaming headsets. This headset comes at a great value, thanks to its sturdy build and sound quality.

What makes this headset stand out is its simplistic look, comfortable and lightweight feel, decent detachable microphone, and USB soundcard. It looks clean, it feels good, but most importantly, the Blackshark V2’s sound quality is top-tier. Gamers can use these headphones to pick up on the footsteps of nearby enemies easier than when using Razer’s previous headsets. The customization in its EQ settings allows users to bump up bass, increase clarity, or modify any other settings.

Should you opt for the Blackshark V2 headset, you’ll be looking at 50-millimeter drivers, a detachable mic with a USB soundcard, mic control features, memory foam ear cushions, a Speedflex cable, THX spatial audio, and a 3.5-millimeter jack.

Image by Logitech via Amazon

The Logitech G Pro X has a fresher look compared to its G932 and G332 cousins, and this version is the first to have a Blue Voice feature after Logitech’s acquisition of Blue Microphones in 2018. The Blue Voice feature is used via the G Hub customization software to reduce noise and add compression so that the user’s voice sounds consistent.

A “tournament-ready” headset, the Pro X comes with a premium steel and aluminum build, 50-millimeter precision drivers that deliver reliable audio for competitive gamers, and a detachable microphone, which is handy for those who want to take it outside. Thanks to its memory foam earpads, it’s also one of the most comfortable headsets on the market.

The Pro X offers one of the most complete packages since it includes leatherette and cloth earpads, a USB external soundcard, a 6-foot cable with inline volume and mute, a mobile cable with a button, a Y splitter for a separate mic, headphone ports, and a carrying bag.

Image by Turtle Beach via Amazon

Turtle Beach Recon 500 easily beats out its past offerings. Users still get the quality and comfortability they love about Turtle Beach gear, along with some quality-of-life improvements with the 500.

For one, this headset is arguably more comfortable than its predecessors. Its fabric and mesh memory foam earpads are generously padded and are deep enough to keep users’ ears from touching the exclusive 60-millimeter dual drivers.

The 500’s Eclipse dual drivers offer better separation and louder volume. While the drivers are powerful, users can still distinguish different sounds without the deeper bass muddying up the distinction between highs and lows.

In the box, the 500 also comes with a noise-canceling microphone, a 4-foot braided cable, and is available in two different colors: Black and Arctic Camo.

Image by EPOS via Amazon

If you’re looking for a high-quality, plug-and-play option at a mid-range price, the EPOS H3 is a safe bet. No software is required, and the headset easily pairs with EPOS’ DAC/Amp combos.

For former Sennheiser fans, the EPOS H3 brings the same sound quality with a few build quality improvements. For example, the design itself is minimalist and less bulky. Additionally, the headset proves to be more flexible as users can bend and swivel the earcups and headband without creaking. However, since the H3 came out after the GSP series, quality of life updates make the competition relatively tough. For example, the GSP 300 does not have a removable cable like the H3, but the sound quality and comfortability are relatively the same.

Image by Corsair via Amazon

The Virtuoso is the kind of classic gaming headset loyal users stick by. If you are a first-time gaming headset buyer, this beloved-by-many wireless headset is a safe starting point.

As a wireless headset, the Virtuoso RGB promises a 20-hour battery life. You can also use it with a USB or 3.5-millimeter cable, which actually improves the quality of the microphone.

The Virtuoso RGB has a minimalist look and beautiful build, but the Corsair logo can get dirty and be difficult to clean. It also doesn’t include a surround sound button on the headset. Its price comes in at under $200.

Image by HyperX via Amazon

HyperX teamed up with Audeze to create the Orbit S, which uses planar magnetic drivers and Waves Nx® 3D audio technology to deliver audio with clarity and precision. It also has a head-tracking technology that tracks head movements to provide total immersion for gamers.

The Orbit S build is a little less round than the Cloud II or Alpha, but it’s also comfortable and sturdy. Aside from the advanced audio customization software, you also get a detachable microphone with noise cancellation and a pop filter, three options of detachable cable, and multiplatform capability.

Image by Audeze via Amazon

Accompanied by a detachable microphone and a choice between 2.4GHz wireless, Bluetooth, or wired connections, the Audeze Penrose wireless planar magnetic gaming headset is a versatile option. If you’re looking for a versatile gaming headset that provides clear sound quality for Zoom meetings, your Discord channel, watching movies, and listening to music, the Penrose Wireless could be for you.

Unfortunately, the battery life of this headset only lasts about 15 hours, even when charged longer than the recommended three-hour minimum. At the premium price point, the battery life is its biggest drawback.

Image by SteelSeries via Amazon

Made with aluminum alloy and steel, this lightweight gaming headset is tuned with high-fidelity drivers. You can hear sound effects, music, and your enemies’ footsteps within the 10Hz to 40,000 kHz frequency range without audio interruptions from outside. The ClearCast, Discord-certified microphone makes your voice loud and clear when you’re talking over Discord or in game chat. However, the microphone really should be detachable.

Although some users found the quality inconsistent, there is a reason we chose this headset. SteelSeries’ minimalistic headset is a quality product that typically runs just under $100. The Arctis Prime comes with a detachable 3.5-millimeter cable compatible with all gaming platforms.

Image by HyperX via Amazon

The HyperX Cloud has been a favorite on the market since its launch, and the Alpha version upped its game with updates last year. One of these improvements lies in the new dual-chamber driver system, which separates the bass frequencies from the mids and highs, resulting in less distortion with more separation.

Although the Alpha’s structure, design, and earpads are pretty much the same as the old Cloud II, this is good news for those who find the previous version comfortable. Its durable aluminum frame with an adjustable headband is flexible but resistant.

The Alpha also has a detachable braided cable with in-line audio control, a detachable noise-cancellation microphone, and it’s certified both by Discord and TeamSpeak. For those who don’t game on PC, it also works with PS4, Xbox One, and other platforms with a 3.5-millimeter jack.

