The 10 best PC gaming headsets of 2020

Each year, it gets more difficult to choose a new PC gaming headset with newer brands entering the market or consolidated brands leveling up their already good products.

Although the key points of choosing a headset are quite the same for everyone (great audio and great microphone), there are a lot of other things to consider before making a decision. Should you go with a wireless version? Is the headset comfortable? What are the accessories that come with this option?

This list includes our choices for the 10 best PC gaming headsets and their key features to help you choose your next piece.

Astro A50 Wireless

The Astro A50 Wireless is one of those headsets that you immediately recognize as a “gaming headset” for its structure, which can be a bummer for those hoping to use the headset outside of the house. But it’s one of the most comfortable products on the market in the wireless section.

The A50 has great sound quality and audio balance, especially with the Dolby Virtual Surround support. It delivers an excellent experience for gamers without the excess of “heavy bass” that sometimes can cause a crackling sound. It also uses the Astro Command Center Software and has built-in mixamp and a USB sound card functionality.

Other perks on the A50 are the microphone with a “flip-to-mute” feature, a base station to recharge its lithium-ion battery, and the possibility of swapping ear cups (although other ones are sold separately).

Hyper X Cloud Alpha

The HyperX Cloud has been a favorite on the market since its launch and the Alpha version just improved its game with some great resources. One of these improvements lies in the new dual-chamber driver system, which separates the bass frequencies from the mids and highs inside the driver and results in less distortion.

Although the Alpha’s structure, design, and earpads are pretty much the same as the old Cloud II, this is good news for those who find the headset extremely comfortable. Its durable aluminum frame with expanded headband is flexible but resistant.

The Alpha also has a detachable braided cable with in-line audio control, a detachable noise-cancellation microphone, and it’s certified both by Discord and TeamSpeak. For those who don’t game on PC, it also works with PS4, Xbox One, and other platforms with a 3.5mm port.

Logitech G Pro X

The latest gaming headset from Logitech G has a new look compared to their old models (G932 and G332) and its Pro X version is the first to have a Blue Voice feature after Logitech bought the Blue Microphones company in 2018. This feature is used via the G Hub Gaming Software to reduce noise and add compression so that the user’s voice sounds cleaner.

The Pro X is a “tournament ready” headset with a premium steel and aluminum build, 50mm precision drivers that deliver great audio—especially for competitive gamers—and a microphone that’s detachable, which is good for those who want to wear it outside. It’s also one of the most comfortable headsets on the market with its memory foam earpads.

The Pro X has one of the most complete packages, since it includes leather and cloth ear pads, the USB external sound card, a 2m cable with inline volume and mute, a mobile cable with a button, a Y splitter for a separate mic, headphone ports, and a carrying bag.

Cooler Master MH752

A kind of a mix between Sony’s studio headphones and the HyperX Cloud, the MH752 has a lightweight built with a simple design of steel and plastic headband, and PU leather and foam cushion for the earpads.

The MH752 has a 40 mm driver and delivers a good audio experience overall with the virtual 7.1 surround sound. But those who like to tinker around the EQ will end up with a better experience after some experimenting.

The MH752’s microphone is detachable, but it doesn’t have noise cancellation.

HyperX Cloud Orbit S

In a new partnership, HyperX teamed up with Audeze to create the Orbit S, which uses planar magnetic drivers and Waves Nx® 3D audio technology to deliver audio with clarity and precision. It also has a head-tracking technology that tracks head movements to provide total immersion for gamers.

The Orbit S built is a little less round than the normal Cloud II or Alpha, but it’s also comfortable and sturdy. Aside from the advanced audio customization via software, you also get a detachable and great microphone with noise cancellation and pop filter, three options of detachable cable, and the possibility of using the Orbit S on different platforms.

The only downside for the Orbit S is that with all these great features and audio quality, it should also be wireless.

Corsair Virtuoso RGB

Are you looking for wireless and RGB? Then the Corsair Virtuoso RBG should be perfect for you.

As a wireless headset, the Virtuoso RGB promises and delivers a great battery life (around 20 hours), but the wireless range can be compromised depending on the house construction. You can also use it with a USB or 3.5mm cable, however, which actually improves the quality of the microphone.

The Virtuoso RGB has a minimalist look and beautiful build, but the Corsair logo can get dirty and be difficult to clean. It also doesn’t include a surround sound button on the headset.

SteelSeries Arctis 7

SteelSeries is a consolidated brand with good quality headsets for years—and the Artics 7 is no different. This headset is a great choice for those looking for a wireless option that’s practical and functional.

The Arctics 7 has a comfortable fit with an adjustable elastic headband (like previous versions), promises and delivers around 24-hour of battery life, and has a lossless 2.4GHz connection for low latency gaming.

This headset also includes surround sound and accompanies a great audio software for tinkering, but the retractable microphone audio quality isn’t the best on the market.

Sennheiser GSP 370

It doesn’t exactly look like it, but the Sennheiser GSP 370 is a gaming headset. The reason is probably it’s huge plastic structure, larger than the majority of other candidates. It does, however, deliver a powerful promise of a 100-hour battery life, which is basically four days without the need for recharging.

Despite its size, the GSP 370 it’s comfortable and has good noise cancellation. It also has the great audio quality that’s expected from a brand such as Sennheiser, with a mid-range boost that’s well-fit for gaming and the possibility of modifying the EQ via software.

The downsides are that the software is only compatible with Windows 10 and that the headset’s cable is a micro-USB, not a Type-C (and we’re in 2020, after all).

Turtle Beach Recon 200

For those looking for a budget option that’s good for shooting games, the Turtle Beach Recon 200 is a great choice. Although it can be considered basic, the Recon 200 delivers what it promises with the help of the Bass Boost feature, which is perfect for gaming sounds such as war and weapon noises.

It’s not as comfortable (or beautiful) as other options after a long session of playing and the microphone isn’t detachable, but the microphone quality it’s impressive with its clear sound.

The Recon 200 only works with a 3.5mm jack, not via USB.

Razer Kraken X

If you’re looking for cheap and 7.1 surround sound, the Razer Kraken X is a great option.

It’s comfortable and has a lightweight build that comes with all the modern design and care that Razer is known for. It also delivers a good audio experience and quality, although the 7.1 surround sound is available via an app.

You also have to use the app to reverse to the standard audio mode and the Kraken X’s microphone isn’t detachable, but that comes with going for a more low-cost option.