NVIDIA announces ‘Restocked and Reloaded’ campaign, 30 series GPUs now in stock

In what seems like a major step forward in ending the GPU shortage, Nvidia and its partners are making GeForce RTX 30 series cards available via the Restocked and Reloaded campaign. There are no strings attached here. If it’s in stock, then it’s in stock and ready to buy.

To be clear, not every SKU is back in stock, but a fair amount of 30 series GPUs can be found directly from partners or from retailers like Amazon and NewEgg. On the bright side, prices look a bit closer to MSRP than they have been over the past couple of years, with some models only overshooting their mark by about $50.

Image via NVIDIA

The Restocked and Reloaded page is simple to navigate and includes links to each 30 series GPU model. While some options like the RTX 3070 are still out of stock, available models include the RTX 3070 Ti, RTX 3090 Ti, and RTX 3050.

For those who would rather skip bouncing around to all of the different model tabs, EVGA had a more consolidated list of its ready-to-buy 30 series GPUs. Head over to EVGA’s website to get a good look at all of its restocked GPUs. EVGA notably kept its EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti FTW3 BLACK GAMING card at Nvidia’s $1,999 MSRP. Many of the other cards available still hit above MSRP but also include integrated cooling solutions, so the price hike is reasonable. Lower 30 series models are also available from retailers like NewEgg.

Also listed were several desktop systems from various prebuilt gaming PC companies. For the past couple of years, picking up a prebuilt rig was one of the cheapest ways to score a new GPU. Considering this Nvidia’s new campaign, things seem to be shifting, though.

While the Restocked and Reloaded campaign could signal the beginning of a larger shift back toward normalcy, there are a couple of things that feel strange about the whole thing. Firstly, it’s a bit odd to see a manufacturer announce that cards released over a year ago are in stock, as pointed out by VideoCardz. Second, it reads oddly that there are suddenly plenty of GPUs to go around after all this time. No reason to look a gift horse in the mouth, though.

Check out Nvidia’s Restocked and Reloaded page here. Or, for a more direct route, check out a partner website of your preference.