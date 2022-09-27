Not a 4070 after all: Nvidia promises 4080 12GB deserves its name

In a detailed look at the features and performance data of the upcoming RTX 4000 GPUs, Nvidia expressed to Dot Esports that the hardware manufacturer was confident the real-world performance of the cards would prove their value to gamers.

Set to release sometime in November, one particular card in the new lineup has come under fire for what some consumers perceive as a gap between the $899 starting price point and the potential performance. Many people feel the reduced bus width and CUDA Core count seemed more in line with what they would expect to see for a potential RTX 4070 rather than a spin-off RTX 4080 model. The RTX 4080 16 GB model has a 256-bit bus and 9728 CUDA Cores, while the 12 GB model has a 192-bit bus and a CUDA Core count of 7680.

There are also differences in the die used, with the 16GB getting the larger AD104 die and the 12GB getting the AD103, along with a 24MB difference in the L2 Cache size between the two models. Finally, the $200 price difference between the 16GB and 12GB has been called excessive and more in line with price differences between the previous generations’ RTX 3070 and RTX 3080 cards.

Lars Weinand, senior technical product manager with Nvidia, is sure that when the card gets into the hands of players, they will understand the vastly improved performance it is capable of, thanks to the new features and 4nm technology.

“The 4080 12GB is just as fast as the 3090 Ti, which is really amazing, and that is just pure rasterization performance,” Weinand said.

Weinand pointed out Nvidia is matching the performance of the RTX 3090 Ti, the previous flagship GPU with a launch-date MSRP of $1999, with the third card in this new lineup, for under half the cost.

“It offers amazing performance,” he said. “And all the other technologies like DLSS 3 or Raytracing also come on top of it. It’s a huge performance leap.”

As such, Nvidia is extremely confident that when people get the RTX 4080 12GB models and can run some benchmarking with them, they will be extremely impressed with the performance data, allaying any doubts and fears that people might have about the model.