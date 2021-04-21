Microsoft officially removes Xbox Live Gold requirement for free-to-play games

After several weeks of testing within the Xbox Insider program, Microsoft has officially removed the Xbox Live Gold requirement for free-to-play games on Xbox.
The changes are rolling out today and will give all Xbox players access to online multiplayer for more than 50 free-to-play titles on the platform.
This is huge because Xbox players will now be able to play games like Fortnite, Apex Legends, Call of Duty: Warzone, Smite, and more without needing to pay for a premium online service on top of the console. Sony’s PlayStation Plus has operated under this model since it started requiring the service for online play in 2013.
Here’s the full list of games that Microsoft has confirmed are now compatible with this free-to-play multiplayer update.
- 3on3 FreeStyle
- Aegis Wing
- APB Reloaded
- Apex Legends
- Armored Warfare
- Battle Ages
- Battle Islands
- Battle Islands: Commanders
- Bless Unleashed
- Brawlhalla
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Crackdown
- Crackdown 2
- Crimson Alliance
- Crossout
- CRSED: F.O.A.D.
- Darwin Project
- Dauntless
- DC Universe Online
- Dead or Alive 5 Last Round: Core Fighters
- Dead or Alive 6: Core Fighters
- Defiance 2050
- Destiny 2
- Doritos Crash Course
- Dungeon Defenders II
- Enlisted
- Eternal Card Game
- Family Game Night
- Fishing Planet
- Fortnite
- Galaxy Control: Arena
- Gems of War
- Happy Wars
- Harm’s Way
- Hawken
- Hyper Scape
- Killer Instinct
- Korgan
- Minion Masters
- Neverwinter
- Outriders (Demo)
- Paladins
- Path of Exile
- Phantasy Star Online 2
- Phantom Dust
- Pinball FX2
- Prominence Poker
- Realm Royale
- Rec Room
- Resident Evil Revelations 2
- ROBLOX
- Rocket League
- Rogue Company
- Skyforge
- SMITE
- Spacelords
- Spellbreak
- Star Trek Online
- Techwars Global Conflict
- TERA
- The Four Kings Casino and Slots
- Too Human
- Trove
- Vigor
- War Thunder
- Warface
- Warframe
- World of Tanks
- World of Warships: Legends
- Yaris
This was something the company promised to do back in January after pledging to keep prices the same for the Xbox Live Gold subscription service. More details about changes to Xbox membership options can be found on the platform’s website.