Microsoft officially removes Xbox Live Gold requirement for free-to-play games

The changes are being pushed right now.

After several weeks of testing within the Xbox Insider program, Microsoft has officially removed the Xbox Live Gold requirement for free-to-play games on Xbox.

The changes are rolling out today and will give all Xbox players access to online multiplayer for more than 50 free-to-play titles on the platform.

Free-to-play now means free-to-play.



Starting now, all Xbox players can access these free-to-play games with or without an Xbox Live Gold subscription: https://t.co/krFop3Qkg6 pic.twitter.com/CVbRK2hpus — Xbox (@Xbox) April 21, 2021

This is huge because Xbox players will now be able to play games like Fortnite, Apex Legends, Call of Duty: Warzone, Smite, and more without needing to pay for a premium online service on top of the console. Sony’s PlayStation Plus has operated under this model since it started requiring the service for online play in 2013.

Here’s the full list of games that Microsoft has confirmed are now compatible with this free-to-play multiplayer update.

3on3 FreeStyle

Aegis Wing

APB Reloaded

Apex Legends

Armored Warfare

Battle Ages

Battle Islands

Battle Islands: Commanders

Bless Unleashed

Brawlhalla

Call of Duty: Warzone

Crackdown

Crackdown 2

Crimson Alliance

Crossout

CRSED: F.O.A.D.

Darwin Project

Dauntless

DC Universe Online

Dead or Alive 5 Last Round: Core Fighters

Dead or Alive 6: Core Fighters

Defiance 2050

Destiny 2

Doritos Crash Course

Dungeon Defenders II

Enlisted

Eternal Card Game

Family Game Night

Fishing Planet

Fortnite

Galaxy Control: Arena

Gems of War

Happy Wars

Harm’s Way

Hawken

Hyper Scape

Killer Instinct

Korgan

Minion Masters

Neverwinter

Outriders (Demo)

Paladins

Path of Exile

Phantasy Star Online 2

Phantom Dust

Pinball FX2

Prominence Poker

Realm Royale

Rec Room

Resident Evil Revelations 2

ROBLOX

Rocket League

Rogue Company

Skyforge

SMITE

Spacelords

Spellbreak

Star Trek Online

Techwars Global Conflict

TERA

The Four Kings Casino and Slots

Too Human

Trove

Vigor

War Thunder

Warface

Warframe

World of Tanks

World of Warships: Legends

Yaris

This was something the company promised to do back in January after pledging to keep prices the same for the Xbox Live Gold subscription service. More details about changes to Xbox membership options can be found on the platform’s website.