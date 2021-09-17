How to update an iPhone

“If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” can sound like great advice, but when it comes to technology, there will always be something to fix, even if users don’t notice it.

Each iOS software update for iPhone aims to make devices more secure while fixing minor bugs. Keeping your device updated may look like a lot of effort, but it’s well worth it once you consider the security updates and the new features of major updates.

If you’ve just made the switch from Android or have never considered updating your phone before, going on with the process can be a bit confusing at first.

Before you follow any of the steps below, ensure that your iPhone is on Wi-Fi since downloading updates through cellular data won’t be ideal. The updates can be large in size, and if you have a limited data plan, an update will eat it all up.

Here’s how you can update an iPhone.

Unlock your phone, and look for the Settings icon on your home screen which will have a gear icon.

Tap on Settings.

Select General.

Choose Software Update.

Your phone will start searching if there are any available updates, and you’ll need to press on Install Now to start downloading them. Once you download an update, you’ll have the option to install it right away, or you can also schedule a time where the update will automatically install itself.



Screengrab via Apple Screengrab via Apple Screengrab via Apple Screengrab via Apple

Users who’d like to save themselves the trouble of updating their phone manually whenever there’s an update can also turn on the automatic update feature.

Navigate to Settings.

Choose General.

Tap on Software Update.

Select Automatic Updates.

Turn on Download iOS Updates. If you also turn on Install iOS updates, your phone will try to install them whenever you’re idle, mostly around the time you go to bed. If you’d like to have the final say when it comes to when you’d like your phone to install updates, you can leave this option turned off.



Once your phone starts installing an update, it’ll restart itself, and it may take a few minutes before you can see your lock screen again.