EVGA ends partnership with NVIDIA, citing ‘disrespectful treatment’

This news could be huge for the video card industry.

Computer hardware company EVGA Corporation has cut ties with Nvidia due to ”disrespectful treatment,” according to Gamers Nexus.

The news could shake up the video card industry, considering EVGA and NVIDIA have been partnered for years to produce sought-after hardware. Gamers Nexus said its report of the news was ”top secret” and came after a visit to EVGA’s headquarters.

EVGA CEO Andrew Han gave a comment to Gamers Nexus on the move.

“We are not going to be on [NVIDIA CEO] Jensen’s lap on stage, so I don’t want people to speculate what’s going on [when we are not there],” Han said. “EVGA has decided not to carry the next-gen. EVGA is continuing the current product line. We will continue the current gen [until we run out].”

This is a breaking news story with more details to follow. Updates will be added as soon as possible.