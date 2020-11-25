A great case is key to a gaming PC build. The case houses all the components and must be practical to use. It should be easy to open and close so you can make upgrades whenever you want. A gaming case should also have enough space for your motherboard and all your components to fit while having enough airflow to keep everything cool.

Aesthetics is also a big factor. Your case should look stylish and modern cases often have tempered glass sides to showcase the internals and RGB lighting. Recently there’s been a rise of small form factor cases, and they are sometimes better for specific uses.

There are countless cases available, but here are some of the best white gaming PC cases.

Corsair Crystal Series 680X

Image via Amazon

The Corsair Crystal Series 680X is one of the best white gaming PC cases to show off your build. It has a dual-chamber design, so one side is for the power supply mounting, cable routing, and storage drives. The other is for your motherboard and add-ons. This design is fantastic for airflow because the chamber with the motherboard gets more space and has fan and radiator mounts.

This case isn’t just about function; it looks incredible too. The top and front panels are made from tempered glass, and so is the hinged door on the left. There’s also one 120mm cooling fan at the rear and three RGB cooling fans in the front. The RGB fans have 48 addressable RGB LEDs altogether, and they can be synced with your mouse or headset using the iCUE app. The 680X is one of the best white cases you can get, but it’s costly.

Fractal Design Focus G

Image via Amazon

The Fractal Design Focus G is more affordable than the Corsair 680X but still has great features. The style doesn’t deviate much from a standard ATX case, but the front has a massive black grille covering two 120mm fans with white LEDs. The best-looking part of this case is the large, tempered glass window on the left, which gives a good view of the internals.

Functionality-wise, there are top and bottom air intakes with six fan mounts. There’s also ample space for routing the cables behind the motherboard, so they are out of the way. This case also has two USB ports and audio jacks, but it lacks a USB-C port. For a budget case, it looks good and has decent build quality.

NZXT H510

Image via Amazon

The NZXT H510 is another affordable case with outstanding build quality. It’s all about clean lines and functionality without over-the-top looks. The top, front, and right panels are all completely white, while the left door is a massive tempered panel that’s easy to open. It has space for two 360mm radiator mounts and seven 120mm or 140mm fan mounts.

It’s easy to install all your components because the radiator mounting bracket is removable, and the SSD trays are easy to reach. There’s also a cable management system with channels to run your cables efficiently. The H510 is inexpensive, but it still has a USB-C port conveniently located on the front panel. It’s a terrific choice if you want a simple yet elegant gaming case.

Thermaltake Core P3

Image via Amazon

The Thermaltake Core P3 looks stunning and is one of the best cases if you want to show off your build. This case has one panel on the right side, and the rest of it is completely clear with 5mm tempered glass all around. All the components, like the motherboard, SSD, and power supply, are visible from multiple angles.

One of the best features of this case is the modular design. You can add and remove the panels, racks, and brackets to suit your needs. The versatile design even lets you mount the case vertically, horizontally, or even on the wall. The Thermaltake Core P3 is totally different and turns your build into a work of art.

Cooler Master MasterBox TD500

Image via Amazon

The Cooler Master MasterBox TD500 is well-priced and looks stunning. The front has a contoured mesh pattern that looks great over three addressable RGB fans. The RGB fans can be configured to any color you like and even sync with some gaming chairs or lighting kits using the app. The angular shape of the front looks unique, and both the top and left panels are tempered glass so there’s a good view of the internals.

This case supports two 360mm radiators on the top and front panels and has space for seven 120mm fans and a rear liquid cooling system. The enormous size means it will be easy to fit your motherboard and other components without worrying about space.

Thermaltake Core V1 Snow Edition

Image via Amazon

The Thermaltake Core V1 is a Mini ITX case that’s perfect if you want a compact PC. This case has a unique cube-shape with vents all around and an interchangeable tempered glass side panel. It also has a practical dual-chamber layout. The lower chamber is for your power supply and cabling, while the upper chamber houses the cooling elements. Since there’s limited space, the racks for the 2.5 and 3.5-inch drives are removable and create more room.

It might be small, but this case still has space for a 285mm graphics card, 140mm CPU cooler, and a 200mm long power supply. You can also add one fan in the front and two in the rear of the case. The Core V1 is excellent if you have limited space or want your computer to be part of your home entertainment system.

Corsair iCUE 220T

Image via Amazon

The Corsair iCUE 220T is another stylish case with a reasonable price. The front has three RGB fans, each with eight addressable LEDs, and a built-in iCUE lighting node controller hub. They sit behind a futuristic solid-steel front panel with an aggressive pattern. On the left is a tempered glass panel giving a good view of the components.

One of the best things about this case is that the bottom has a full-length cover to keep your power supply and cables hidden from view. For an ATX case, the 220T is relatively small, so you might have to plan ahead when deciding on the components you’ll be installing in it. It’s still a terrific option if you want a white gaming case.