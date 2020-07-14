Best webcams for streaming

These are some of the best options on the market for someone who is getting into streaming.

Streaming has grown to be a mammoth industry and a key part of gaming culture as a whole. Nowadays, gaming drives the majority of viewers to live streaming websites today, like Twitch.

When a new video game releases or a tournament is held, these websites are where the community turns to. With it being such a popular industry, building and connecting with the audience is an integral part of hosting a successful stream.

One way that a streamer is able to better connect with their audience is by including a webcam feed on top of their gameplay. Having the audience be able to actually see the streamer’s reaction to in-game moments makes it much easier to keep an audience engaged.

While numerous popular streamers chose to use traditional DSLR cameras as their video capture device when streaming, this isn’t necessary to get high-quality video on your content. A traditional webcam can achieve much of the same effect, especially when starting out.

What webcam should you get, though? There are countless options on the market, but we have compiled a list of the best options for gaming-based streamers.

Image via Logitech

The most popular choice in webcam for live streaming, Logitech’s C922 is perfect for the up-and-coming streamer who wants a quality camera in their setup. This camera supports 1080p video at 30 frames a second, which will be perfect for any gaming stream.

One thing that makes the C922 unique is its background replacement technology. To replace their backgrounds, streamers traditionally had to set up a green screen behind them and key out the color on the streaming software of their choice. Logitech solved this problem by allowing the camera to determine what is the background and automatically remove it for the streamer.

Image via Logitech

A tier above the C922 in Logitech’s line of webcams the StreamCam was created specifically for streaming as the name would suggest. This high-quality webcam offers a 1080p, 60fps video feed.

One of the things that makes this webcam unique is its ability to support both portrait and landscape setups. The cameras mount clips both ways so the camera’s orientation can be changed to suit what is required by the user.

The quality this camera provides is more than enough for any streamer, but one thing that must be considered before purchasing this webcam is that it can only be connected via USB Type-C. Unless you have a USB Type-C port on your computer, you are going to need to purchase an adapter before you can use this webcam.

Image via Razer

A brand that has kept gaming to the core of its products since its inception, Razer’s Kiyo is a slick, well-priced quality webcam made with streaming in mind. The webcam has a light ring around the camera that illuminates the streamer and ensures that they have sufficient light to produce a quality image.

The video quality offered is 1080p at 30fps, so it’s perfect for someone who is looking to add a webcam to their setup but may not have the best room lighting to support the addition. At its price, Razer’s Kiyo is definitely one of the best webcams available on the market.

Image via Logitech

It’s no secret Logitech produces many of the highest quality webcams on the market, and the Brio is one of the best.

This top-of-the-line webcam is perfect for streamers who want their video to be at the highest possible quality. This webcam records at 4K Ultra HD and 60fps, a resolution many viewers’ setups may not even support.

This may seem like overkill but if you’re buying for longevity, this is the right option to choose. At its price point, there is no surprise it is full of extra features as well including facial recognition, 5x Digital Zoom, and Logitech’s Rightlight 3 ensuring that this camera will look incredible no matter your setup. If it’s within your budget, there is no looking past Logitech’s Brio.

While there are many alternative options on the market with similar technical specs to these cameras, due to their value and unique features, these are the four cameras that would best suit streamers.

This article includes affiliate links, which may provide small compensation to Dot Esports.