Best RGB lighting kits of 2020

RGB lighting has exploded in popularity and is on everything from mousepads to gaming chairs. The vivid colors add flair to your setup and give it a unique look. It also adds ambiance and creates a fantastic atmosphere to play in.

RGB lighting kits are an inexpensive way to customize your computer to showcase your personal style and preference. You can arrange them as you like and choose the colors or modes you prefer. Lighting kits have come a long way, and many of them are very easy to install and can be configured with a remote control or smartphone app. We took a look at some of the best RGB lighting kits you can get today.

Airgoo Magnetic Rainbow PC Case Lighting

Image via Amazon

The Airgoo Magnetic Case Lighting comes as a set of two 13.8-inch strips with 21 LEDs each. It’s easy to mount on any surface and comes with both magnets and an adhesive strip. You can connect it using either the 3-Pin ADD header or a 5V SATA connection, and it’s compatible with most manufacturer software like Asus Aura and MSI Mystic Light.

This set stands out because of its features. It comes with all the popular colors and has over 150 modes to choose from, including strobe, flash, breath, and more. There are also 10 speed levels to choose from and five different brightness levels. It’s easy to set your preferred configuration with the provided remote control. This set comes at a low price and has fantastic all-round performance.

DreamColor LED Strip Lights with APP

Image via Amazon

The Dreamcolor LED strip comes as a single 9.8-ft strip with four sections and 90 LEDs. It comes with eight different colors and even has a built-in mic so it can sync with whatever music you have in the background. Installation is also simple thanks to the clips and adhesive backing that can stick to any surface. It’s also USB powered, so you don’t have to worry about irritating adapters.

This LED strip is also durable and waterproof, so you can install it anywhere, not just on your computer. All configuration can be done using a smartphone app, and you can also use Alexa or Google Assistant for basic options like dimming. The app is simple to use with options like timer, mode, brightness, and speed.

Corsair iCUE LS100 LED Smart Lighting Strip Starter Kit

Image via Amazon

The Corsair LED Smart Lighting Starter Kit looks impressive, especially with the light-diffusing casing. It comes with everything you need to get started, including two long strips with 27 LEDs and two short strips with 15 LEDs and a lighting controller. Each strip can be individually controlled, and they are easy to mount with magnetic fasteners with adhesive backing.

This lighting kit is versatile, and the colors can move in sync with your music, movies, or other media. It’s also compatible with Corsair iCUE software, which allows it to work in harmony with other RGB products. The Corsair iCUE Starter Kit doesn’t come cheap, but the long list of expansion kits and compatible products make it worthwhile.

SUPERNIGHT LED Strip Lights

Image via Amazon

The Supernight LED Strip lights aren’t specifically designed for gamers but are still durable and adaptable to any use. These lights come in a long, 16.4-ft strip with type 5050 LEDs. The strip has IP65 rated waterproofing, and the power supply has built-in protection against electrical faults like short circuits or overcharging.

This lighting set has a self-adhesive base, so it’s easy to install, and even has a cut line so you can use as much or as little as you want. All configuration is through the 44-button remote, which can adjust the colors, dimming, and more. The Supernight LED kit’s disadvantage is that it can’t connect directly to your computer and needs an external power adapter. This lighting set is for people who want to get creative with their lighting, but don’t want to spend much.

NZXT RGB HUE 2 Lighting Kit

Image via Amazon

The NZXT HUE 2 lighting kit is a brilliant option if you want to control many different lighting accessories from a single source. This set comes with an RGB controller and four strips with 10 LEDs each. This system’s beauty is that you can always add more accessories because the controller is compatible with up to six different accessories with up to 40 LEDs each.

All the accessories can be configured using NZXT’s CAM software. The software automatically detects accessories and is also compatible with older NZXT accessories. It also has all the usual lighting configurations and can even match the lighting to your screen’s colors. This set is quite expensive but offers incredible customization options.

Maxonar LED Strip Lights

Image via Amazon

Maxonar LED Strip Lights are safe and durable and have many uses. They have UL and FCC certification and are also waterproof. The set comes with a 32.8-ft strip with 800 LEDs, an adapter, and a Wi-Fi controller. The controller allows you to configure the lighting and certain functions using your mobile phone or virtual assistants like Google Assistant or Alexa.

The great thing about this lighting kit is that it can stick anywhere with the self-adhesive backing, and you can cut the strip after every three LEDs. This LED set is reasonably priced and has terrific performance.

Corsair iCUE Lighting Node PRO RGB Lighting Controller

Image via Amazon

Here’s another RGB lighting set from Corsair. It features four strips, each with 10 LEDs, and a USB adapter with two channels. Each strip can be individually configured, and the adapter allows you to configure two different channels. Connectivity is also easy with a simple USB port instead of cumbersome adapters.

The main benefit of this Corsair RGB kit is the iCUE software that’s compatible with other Corsair products like keyboard and fan lighting. It’s also easy to install with both magnets and adhesive strips on the back. This set doesn’t come cheap, but it’s worth it if you’re planning on using more Corsair equipment.