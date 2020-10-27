Best portable gaming monitors of 2020

Portable gaming monitors have exploded in popularity in recent years. They’re a practical solution for people on the go and allow you to play games in coffee shops, planes, or anywhere else while travelling.

Modern portable gaming monitors can display stunning 4K graphics, and some of them even offer compatibility with AMD Freesync and Nvidia G-Sync. Since most consoles use an HDMI port, it’s best to get a portable monitor that has a mini-HDMI port in addition to the standard USB-C port.

Other useful features commonly found on portable monitors are built-in batteries and touchscreens. These features often come at a price but drastically increase functionality. Some even have built-in speakers or a 3.5mm jack to plug in your headphones. We’ve compiled a list of some of the best portable gaming monitors currently available.

ASUS ROG Strix XG17AHPE 17.3-inch portable gaming monitor

Image via Amazon

Asus seems to be cornering all gaming aspects with their ROG line and has added this impressive screen to the portable gaming market. The XG17AHPE has a large, 17.5-inch screen, two USB-C ports, and a mini-HDMI port. One of its best features is the built-in 7,800 mAh battery, which lasts between three to five hours, depending on settings.

This portable screen has excellent picture quality, and professional CS:GO and VALORANT players will be happy with the fantastic 240Hz refresh rate and 3ms response time. This portable monitor also has adaptive sync technology to ensure the smoothest graphics possible. At only 0.4-inches thick and weighing 2.3 lbs, the Asus XG17AHPE can fit almost anywhere. It comes at a high price, but gaming connoisseurs won’t mind because of the impressive performance.

GAEMS Sentinel Pro Xp 1080P portable gaming monitor

Image via Amazon

The Gaems Sentinel incorporates a 17.3-inch IPS display with a hard plastic briefcase. The briefcase is sturdy with dual latches and a kickstand to keep it stable. It can easily store a PS4 or Xbox One X, but not much else. Luckily, it also comes with an accessory bag that can hold your cables, controllers, and other equipment.

The 17.3-inch screen has wide viewing angles and a full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution. The 60Hz refresh rate and 5ms GTG response time should be enough when you’re playing Fortnite on the move. Unlike most portable monitors, the Gaems Sentinel comes with a handy remote control, so you don’t have to move when changing settings. There’s no USB-C port, so connectivity is limited to consoles. You’re also probably better off using the 3.5mm headphone jack instead of the tiny built-in speakers.

G-STORY 15.6-inch UHD 4K IPS Eye-Care portable gaming monitor

Image via Amazon

The G-Story 15.6-inch IPS screen might be smaller than the previous screens on this list, but it offers 4K UHD picture quality. The 3840 x 2160 resolution combined with the HDR compatibility looks stunning, especially when playing games like Red Dead Online. Since it’s designed with gamers in mind, Freesync compatibility is standard. It also has a 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time.

There are dual HDMI ports, dual 3.5mm headphone jacks, and a USB-C port. It also has built-in speakers and comes with remote control. The only downside to this monitor is that it requires an external power adapter instead of a USB-C port. It may be pricy, but it’s worth it for the incredible 4K display.

Lepow 15.6-inch full HD portable monitor

Image via Amazon

The Lepow might not be a well-known brand, but its 15.6-inch Portable Monitor has some great features and comes at a reasonable price. This inexpensive monitor features a 15.6-inch IPS screen with full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution. It has a 60Hz refresh rate and comes with built-in dual speakers. This monitor is compatible with many devices and comes with a USB-C port, a mini-HDMI port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. An AC power adapter is also included for added convenience.

At only 1.76 pounds with a slim 0.3-inch thickness, the Lepow screen can easily fit into your laptop bag and go everywhere with you. This portable monitor’s image quality can’t match the others on this list, but it offers excellent value at almost half the price.

VIOTEK LinQ P16C 16-inch portable monitor

Image via Amazon

The Viotek LinQ P16C is an affordable portable monitor with AMD Freesync compatibility. This monitor features a 15.6-inch IPS display with full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution. It can be powered using a single USB-C cable and has a single mini-HDMI port if you’re using a console. There’s also a 3.5mm headphone jack and built-in speakers. The 60 Hz refresh rate isn’t anything special, but the AMD Freesync compatibility and HDR support make it worthwhile for gamers.

This monitor weighs in at 1.35 pounds and has a slim 0.37-inch profile, so it’s easy to carry. It also comes in non-touchscreen and touchscreen variants, with the latter more expensive. The touchscreen might not be a big deal for gamers, but it’s excellent for mirroring your smartphone’s display. The colors on this screen aren’t as vibrant as many rivals, but it’s hard to complain at the low price.

ASUS ZenScreen MB16AMT 15.6-inch portable monitor

Image via Amazon

The Zenscreen MB16AMT is another excellent portable monitor from Asus. It has the usual 15.6-inch IPS display with full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution and 60Hz refresh rate. Where it stands out is the responsive 10-point touchscreen that can work with the provided stylus or your fingers.

The Zenscreen MB16AMT also has a built-in 7800 mAh battery that can handle up to four hours of use and is perfect for places where power is an issue. When it comes to connectivity, there’s a USB-C port and a mini-HDMI port. There are also many adapter cables included, like a USB-A to USB-C and a mini-HDMI to HDMI. The Zenscreen MB16AMT isn’t cheap, but the touchscreen capability and built-in battery are worth the extra cash.

AUZAI 15.6-inch portable monitor

Image via Amazon

If you want a cheaper alternative to the Asus Zenscreen, the Auzai 15.6-inch portable monitor is worth checking out. Like most of the monitors on this list, it has a 15.6-inch IPS panel with full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution. It also comes with a 60 Hz refresh rate, a 30ms response time, and HDR compatibility.

Connectivity options are also similar to the rivals on this list with a USB-C and a mini-HDMI port. It also has dual speakers and a 3.5mm jack, but it lacks a built-in battery. The Auzai monitor doesn’t stand out in any particular area but has fantastic picture quality and comes at a reasonable price. The 30ms response time might not be good enough for competitive games like Call of Duty, but it should be sufficient for adventure games like Ghost of Tsushima.