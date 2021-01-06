Best Logitech PC Gaming Speakers

When it comes to picking a new set of PC gaming speakers, there are a lot of different options out there. Gaming speaker systems range from low-price options featuring passable audio quality to more expensive options that offer extra features and more robust sound.

One of the most prominent companies producing gaming-centric speakers is Logitech. The peripheral giant makes a wide array of speakers that appeal to gamers due to their crisp sound, reliable performance, and gaming-focused features. Whether you are looking for a powerful set of speakers that can really fill up space, or you are looking for a high-quality set of speakers to enhance your gaming performance, Logitech has you covered.

Here are Logitech’s best PC gaming speakers!

Logitech G560 Lightsync PC Gaming Speakers

Screenshot via Logitech

The Logitech G560 Lightsync PC gaming speakers are Logitech’s most unique speakers. Logitech designed the G560 speakers specifically to suit the needs of gamers. On top of providing a crisp 3D audio experience, these speakers also feature RGB lighting effects, which can be synchronized with your other Logitech peripherals.

This system comes with two satellite speakers and a subwoofer. The three included speakers total 120 watts RMS (Root Mean Square), which makes the system capable of delivering powerful audio when needed, though these are not the most powerful speakers on this list.

One of the most unique features of these speakers is their DTS:X surround sound capabilities. Using DTS:X, these speakers can be used to simulate a 3D soundscape in your games. The product claims to deliver a full 7.1 surround sound experience without the need for eight speakers. It falls a bit short of that promise when it comes to watching movies in surround sound, but the speakers are at least capable of simulating an accurate enough 3D audio signature to be useful in-game.

You can connect your computer to the speaker system using Bluetooth, a standard USB cord, or by using a standard 3.5 mm auxiliary cord. You can even connect multiple devices at once and effortlessly switch between various devices using Logitech’s included easy-switch technology.

Once your computer is hooked up using either Bluetooth or the USB cable, you can use the Logitech G HUB software to customize your lighting effects. In addition to being able to sync your effects across multiple devices, G HUB will also set up your lights to respond to game cues.

Coming in at $200, the G560 Lightsync system is one of the more expensive speaker options on the list. However, if you want a stylish set of speakers, are interested in upping your in-game audio immersion, or just really want a modern pair of speakers that will match your RGB gaming aesthetic, this is a great audio system to consider.

Logitech Z623 PC Speaker System

Screenshot via Logitech

The next option on our list is the Logitech Z623 PC speaker system. This system features two 35-watt satellite speakers and a 130-watt subwoofer. Due to their high wattage, these speakers are capable of delivering crisp, full sound to even the largest of rooms. The 400-watt peak/200-watt RMS speakers may lack some of the features and affordances of the G560’s, but they make up for those features with raw power.

These speakers can connect to your PC or phone using either a headphone jack or an RCA input. This aspect of the speakers is a little bit outdated since no Bluetooth options are available. Nonetheless, these speakers should work without any issues on a PC using the headphone jack method.

Coming in at $150, the Z623 PC Speaker System is a powerful, albeit basic, sound system, which can be purchased for a reasonable price. If wattage is your primary objective, consider picking up this system.

Logitech Z337 Bluetooth Speaker System

Screenshot via Logitech

The Logitech Z337 speaker system is Logitech’s best value Bluetooth speaker system. This package contains two 8-watt satellite speakers along with a 24-watt subwoofer, making for a 40-watt system in total. Although this system is much less impressive powerwise than the Z623, it comes with some more modern affordances, specifically Bluetooth capability.

This system can be used by any Bluetooth enabled device. Alternatively, you can also use a headphone jack or RCA inputs to hook up more traditional devices. You can access your Bluetooth pairing options using the included wired control interface that plugs directly into your PC.

The wired interface can control pairing, power, volume, and more. This control pod is also where the headphone jack for these speakers is located, which is a nice feature since it frees up the satellite speakers to be positioned wherever is best in the room.

The Z337 speaker system will cost you around $100 to purchase. This system is a perfect option for anyone who is looking for an affordable set of modern Bluetooth-enabled speakers to add to their gaming setup.

Logitech Z333 PC Speaker System

Screenshot via Logitech

The Logitech Z333 PC Speaker System is a slightly more affordable version of the Z337 speakers. This system comes with two 8-watt speakers and a 24-watt subwoofer, just like the Z337. It also has a similar control interface and a very similar visual design. The primary difference between the two systems is that the Z333 system doesn’t feature an option for Bluetooth connectivity, however, it does cost 20 percent less.

You can purchase this sleek little set of speakers for only $80 new. If you are looking for a budget set of speakers and don’t need the Bluetooth option from the Z337 system, the Z333 system will definitely do the trick.

Logitech Z313 Speaker System

Screenshot via Logitech

If $80 is still too expensive for your tastes, consider purchasing the Logitech Z313 Speaker System. This 2.1 stereo audio system comes with a 15-watt woofer and two 5-watt satellite speakers, making this system the lowest powered sound system on this list. This system also offers fewer features than the rest of the list, but it is exceedingly affordable.

Keep in mind, the Z313 system only features a headphone jack for input. This should work just fine with most PC’s, but you may run into some difficulties hooking this up to some televisions or phones that lack a headphone jack.

Although this setup pales in comparison to the other speakers on this list, the Z313 system will only cost you $50. You have to make a lot of sacrifices in terms of features when you purchase this stripped-down set of speakers, but if you are on a tight budget and need a passable audio solution, the Z313 system is a good option to consider.

Logitech Z533 PC Speaker System

Screenshot via Logitech

The Logitech Z533 speaker system combines decent sound quality with many of the best affordances Logitech offers, all at a very reasonable price. The system comes with a 30-watt subwoofer and two 15-watt satellite speakers, making the whole system a respectable 60-watt RMS speaker system. This is less powerful than the top two options on this list, but is preferable to the weaker options like the Z337 and the Z333 systems.

The Z533 speakers come with a wired control pod that operates in the same fashion as the control pod for the Z333 and Z337, which allows users to lower volume, speaker power, and access the headphone jack. The speakers also support multiple inputs simultaneously, allowing users to connect up to three different devices that can be cycled through using the control pod, which is a nice quality-of-life feature.

The sound quality of these speakers is also excellent for the price. The biggest downside to this product is that it isn’t Bluetooth enabled. If Bluetooth is essential to you, definitely pass on these speakers, but for everyone else, the Logitech Z533 speaker system is well worth the $100 price tag.

Z906 5.1 surround sound speaker system

Screenshot via Logitech

For those who are looking to truly up their audio game, the Logitech Z906 5.1 surround sound system is capable of delivering a highly immersive audio experience. These speakers are THX certified, meaning they are designed explicitly to deliver high-performance playback from your music, videos, and of course, games.

This system comes with a total of 500 watts in speakers, with a 165-watt subwoofer, four 67-watt wall-mountable satellite speakers, and a single 67-watt center channel speaker. When properly set up, this system is capable of delivering true 5.1 surround sound. You can also use 2.1 stereo and 4.1 options on this device by cycling between the various options using the included Logitech remote.

The Z906 system can use a wide variety of inputs, including a 3.5mm jack, RCA, optical, and more. The most important input option is optical, which is a digital connection type that supports uncompressed PCM (Pulse-Code Modulation) stereo audio and 5.1 Dolby Digital surround sound. This is the ideal input when using these speakers for 3D sound since it will limit audio latency.

The only input option that is missing from the Z906 system is Bluetooth. However, the system’s lack of Bluetooth is no big deal since the reason you buy a system like this is to transform your gaming setup into a full blown 3D audio experience, and Bluetooth doesn’t support surround sound.

Coming in at $400, this is by far the most expensive option on the list. These speakers won’t be for everyone, but for gamers who want to go all out with their sound set up, this audio system is superb.