Halo Infinite’s Attrition game mode explained: How to play the new Cyber Showdown mode

Halo Infinite‘s latest free-to-play seasonal event has arrived in Cyber Showdown, featuring a new path of rewards to earn via a new seasonal game mode, Attrition.

Attrition is a shorter but tenser version of the classic Slayer, with even more emphasis on staying alive and playing as a team. Players will have access to Attrition throughout the entirety of the Cyber Showdown event.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Attrition game mode in Halo Infinite.

How to play Attrition in Halo Infinite

The latest game mode can be accessed from the main multiplayer menu, and the playlist should be pinned on top of the other playlists.

Attrition is effectively a version of Slayer in which the members of a team share a limited pool of lives. Once that pool hits zero, the remaining players have to stay alive before getting killed. Both teams start with eight shared lives, and players spawn in with the AR and pistol.

But once that life pool hits zero, players who have been killed and eliminated can still be revived if a teammate gets to them. If you reach your eliminated teammate’s corpse they can be revived, but members of the enemy team are likely going to be camping nearby.

Attrition uses an Oddball-style best-of-three rounds format; the first to two rounds wins the match. Attrition can be played on Aquarius, Bazaar, Behemoth, Live Fire, Recharge, and Streets.