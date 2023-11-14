All the consoles you'll be able to play GTA 6 on.

Microsoft Xbox and PlayStation have released two generations of consoles since Grand Theft Auto 5 (GTA 5) was released, which leaves fans wondering if GTA 6 will be available not only for current-gen consoles but also for Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

There isn’t a ton of information about the much-anticipated GTA 6 except that the trailer for GTA 6 is coming in December 2023. Other than that, there have been several rumors, the case of the infamous hacker who leaked videos of GTA 6 gameplay, and other minor leaks.

The lack of official information also includes whether GTA 6 will be on PS4 and Xbox One, but there has been insider information about the subject, however, and we can get to some conclusions that indicate if the game will be launched on previous-gen consoles.

Will GTA 6 be on PS4 and Xbox One?

GTA 5 didn’t even launch for PC back in 2013. Image via Rockstar Games

At the time of writing, everything indicates that GTA 6 will not be on PS4 and Xbox One. Tom Henderson wrote in March 2023 that one of the reasons for the long wait for the game is “that GTA 6 will released on current-generation consoles only,” in a report for Insider Gaming.

Technological limitations

Aside from the insider information, there is a technological reason GTA 6 might not be on PS4 and Xbox One. The hardware of previous-gen consoles would limit what the game could accomplish in terms of graphics, using features such as the DualSense in the PS5, and the overall power needed to run a Rockstar Games world.

The GTA franchise is known for its massive open-world map, so it makes sense developers would want to focus on creating a city that a new-gen console would be able to run without being held back by the hardware limitations of previous-gen consoles.

Here’s a comparison between the consoles’ hardware that shows how much power difference the devs would have to take into consideration when making a game that would have to run smoothly on both consoles.

Xbox One vs. Xbox Series X hardware

Xbox One S Xbox One X Xbox Series S Xbox Series X CPU Speed 1.75GHZ 2.3GHZ 3.6GHZ 3.8GHZ GPU Power 1.4 Teraflops 6 Teraflops 4 Teraflops 12.15 Teraflops RAM 8GB DDR3 12GB DDR5 10GB DDR6 16GB DDR6 Framerate 60 FPS 60 FPS 120 FPS 120 FPS Resolution 1080P 4K Upscaling 4K Native 1440P with 4K Upscaling 8K Storage 500GB/1TB 1TB 512GB/1TB 1TB NVMe

PS4 vs. PS5 hardware

PlayStation 4 PlayStation 4 Pro PlayStation 5 CPU Speed 1.6GHz 2.1GHz 3.5GHz GPU Power 1.84 Teraflops 4.2 Teraflops 10.28 Teraflops RAM 8GB GDDR5 8GB GDDR5 plus 1GB DDR3 10GB DDR6 Framerate 60 FPS 60 FPS 120 FPS Resolution 1080P 4K 4K Native Storage 500GB/1TB 1TB 825GB NVMe SSD

Rockstar has moved on to new-gen consoles

Another indication that GTA 6 won’t be coming to PS4 and Xbox One is that the company has already released content for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S and is moving on to the new-gen consoles. The GTA 5 remaster for the Xbox Series X/S was released in 2022.

The GTA 5 Expanded & Enhanced—which not only had better graphics but had additional content— was exclusively released for Xbox Series X/S and PS5. This also indicates Rockstar is ready to let go of previous consoles when releasing new content.