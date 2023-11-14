Will GTA 6 be on PS4 and Xbox One?

All the consoles you'll be able to play GTA 6 on.

Michael sitting on a car hood in GTA V
Image via Rockstar Games

Microsoft Xbox and PlayStation have released two generations of consoles since Grand Theft Auto 5 (GTA 5) was released, which leaves fans wondering if GTA 6 will be available not only for current-gen consoles but also for Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

There isn’t a ton of information about the much-anticipated GTA 6 except that the trailer for GTA 6 is coming in December 2023. Other than that, there have been several rumors, the case of the infamous hacker who leaked videos of GTA 6 gameplay, and other minor leaks.

The lack of official information also includes whether GTA 6 will be on PS4 and Xbox One, but there has been insider information about the subject, however, and we can get to some conclusions that indicate if the game will be launched on previous-gen consoles.

Will GTA 6 be on PS4 and Xbox One?

Michael Trevor and Franklin in suits in GTA
GTA 5 didn’t even launch for PC back in 2013. Image via Rockstar Games

At the time of writing, everything indicates that GTA 6 will not be on PS4 and Xbox One. Tom Henderson wrote in March 2023 that one of the reasons for the long wait for the game is “that GTA 6 will released on current-generation consoles only,” in a report for Insider Gaming.

Related

The 10 biggest GTA 6 rumors and leaks
How much will GTA 6 cost? GTA 6 pricing and rumors, explained

Technological limitations

Aside from the insider information, there is a technological reason GTA 6 might not be on PS4 and Xbox One. The hardware of previous-gen consoles would limit what the game could accomplish in terms of graphics, using features such as the DualSense in the PS5, and the overall power needed to run a Rockstar Games world.

The GTA franchise is known for its massive open-world map, so it makes sense developers would want to focus on creating a city that a new-gen console would be able to run without being held back by the hardware limitations of previous-gen consoles.

Here’s a comparison between the consoles’ hardware that shows how much power difference the devs would have to take into consideration when making a game that would have to run smoothly on both consoles.

Xbox One vs. Xbox Series X hardware

Xbox One SXbox One XXbox Series SXbox Series X
CPU Speed1.75GHZ2.3GHZ3.6GHZ3.8GHZ
GPU Power1.4 Teraflops6 Teraflops4 Teraflops12.15 Teraflops
RAM8GB DDR312GB DDR510GB DDR616GB DDR6
Framerate60 FPS60 FPS120 FPS120 FPS
Resolution1080P 4K Upscaling4K Native1440P with 4K Upscaling8K
Storage500GB/1TB1TB512GB/1TB1TB NVMe

PS4 vs. PS5 hardware

PlayStation 4PlayStation 4 ProPlayStation 5
CPU Speed1.6GHz2.1GHz 3.5GHz
GPU Power1.84 Teraflops4.2 Teraflops10.28 Teraflops
RAM8GB GDDR58GB GDDR5 plus 1GB DDR310GB DDR6
Framerate60 FPS60 FPS120 FPS
Resolution1080P4K 4K Native
Storage500GB/1TB1TB825GB NVMe SSD

Rockstar has moved on to new-gen consoles

Another indication that GTA 6 won’t be coming to PS4 and Xbox One is that the company has already released content for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S and is moving on to the new-gen consoles. The GTA 5 remaster for the Xbox Series X/S was released in 2022.

The GTA 5 Expanded & Enhanced—which not only had better graphics but had additional content— was exclusively released for Xbox Series X/S and PS5. This also indicates Rockstar is ready to let go of previous consoles when releasing new content.

Author

Nádia Linhares
Nádia is a Brazilian freelance writer who works for Dot since 2020. She has covered everything from Pokémon to FIFA. Video games are an essential part of her life, especially indie games and RPGs. You can catch her playing Overwatch in her spare time, but she writes better than she aims.

Latest Articles