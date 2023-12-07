Real-life Florida Joker reacts to seeing doppelgänger in trailer, ‘GTA, we gotta talk’ 

He's one of the many Florida story references from the trailer.

Lawrence P. Sullivan, also known as the “Miami joker” for his mugshot showing unusual face tattoos and green hair had someone who looks just like him featured in the GTA 6 trailer, and he isn’t seemingly happy about it.

He reacted to the reference in a TikTok account he specifically created for this video on Dec. 5, as reported by TheGamer. “You know they got that character with the face tattoos, you know who they got that inspired by. … Florida Joker, Miami Joker, you know what I’m talking about. GTA, we gotta talk,” he said in the video.

He didn’t give more information on his reaction, except by sharing outlet articles sharing his video. Users massively reacted to the video, as he features most of the same face tattoos as the man known as the Florida Joker for his style.

He’s shown for a second in the trailer, through a fake Spanish-speaking TV channel with a banner labelled “Confession written in ink,” telling how his tattoo gave him away and got him convicted.

The first GTA 6 trailer featured numerous references of all kinds, including of unusual stories that happened in Florida such as this one. It’ll take place in Vice City again, which is inspired by the Sunshine State, and Miami in particular.

The real Florida Joker was convicted in 2017 in Miami. He became famous because of the mug shot that displayed his green hair and numerous face tattoos, reminding people about the Joker from DC Comics. In the comments, players speculated that Lawrence Sullivan would try and get compensated for being parodied in the trailer, but that it would be a lost case due to some different face tattoos from the character.

While the reference is quite clear, he has a different color hair. His tattoos are also different on the forehead and around his eyes. It’s also unclear whether the developer had reached out to him beforehand.