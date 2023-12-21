How to pick up snowballs in GTA Online

It’s time for holiday celebrations in GTA Online, and throwing a snowball at an unexpected friend will be the best way to spread the holiday cheer.

When Christmas rolls out to Los Santos, snowflakes fall from the sky to cover the map in white. With snow on the ground, you’ll be able to make snowballs in GTA Online and throw them around to start a snowball fight.

How to get snowballs in GTA Online

You’ll need to be unarmed to pick up snowballs in GTA Online. Equip your fists and use the following hotkeys below, depending on your platform, to get snowballs.

Press G on PC.

Press Left on the D-Pad on PlayStation.

Press Right on the D-Pad on Xbox.

If there’s snow on the ground, you’ll be able to make a snowball by using the hotkeys above. You won’t be able to get snowballs in locations where snow hasn’t fallen, though. When you start making snowballs, they’ll appear in your inventory and become selectable on the weapon wheel.

How to throw snowballs in GTA Online

Open your weapon wheel and select snowballs to throw them in GTA Online. After equipping snowballs, you’ll be able to aim and throw/shoot them like any other weapon in the game with their respective hotkeys.

Snow is almost all around you. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How many snowballs can you have in GTA Online

You can store up to nine snowballs in GTA Online. As you get close to nine snowballs, you should start moving closer to your targets, and you can always reload on snowballs when you find an opening.

The snowy season in Los Santos only lasts during the holiday season. In addition to throwing random snowballs around, I’ve also been trying to collect all the festive rewards. Getting the GTA Online Yeti outfit is a nice scavenger hunt, and I also hunted down the WM 29 Pistol to make the most of the event.