GTA 6 jumps Minecraft to become second-most viewed game trailer, but you won’t guess the first

GTA 6’s first trailer has surpassed Minecraft’s views, but it’s still far from YouTube’s most-watched gaming trailer.

Released on Dec. 5, 2023, GTA 6’s highly-awaited trailer already counts over 167 million views. What might surprise you more, however, is YouTube’s most-watched gaming video: A Google Play trailer for 2012’s Subway Surfers. The mobile game was named the most-watched gaming video in the world in the 2019 Guinness Book of World Records, with nearly 359 million views.

It has how many views?! Screenshot by Dot Esports

A few years later, the count has increased by some millions, reaching 361 million views. The Danish mobile game has broken other records, too. It has been downloaded more than four billion times since its release, which is another record in mobile games, according to Business of Apps.

GTA 6’s trailer has a long way to go before dethroning Subway Surfer’s video. Still, it reached 160 million views in a record time, and there’s no doubt this number will grow until the next trailer of the game is unveiled by the developer. A release window has yet to be revealed for the game, so eager fans might return to the trailer to help with the long wait.