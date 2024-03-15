All GTA V cheat codes

Let’s face it: Cheating has been a big part of Grand Theft Auto since the very start, and that’s nothing to be ashamed of. Cheats are one of the things that makes playing GTA V so enjoyable.
From the jump, you can use cheats to spawn in certain weapons or vehicles, manually adjust your wanted level with police, or even give yourself superpowers—the possibilities are endless and after completing the game, it’s a fun and different way to play GTA.
If you’re still rocking GTA V in 2024, here is a look at all of the cheat codes you can use no matter what device you play on. Use these to keep things fresh as you wait for GTA 6 coming in 2025.
All GTA V Phone Codes
The easiest way to enter cheats in GTA V is by using the in-game cellphone. This can be easily bought up by pressing up on the D-Pad or corresponding keyboard button, going to Contacts, and pressing square or X to bring up the dial pad. Then you simply enter the phone number that corresponds to what you’re after and press square or X to confirm.
Here’s a look at the codes for each cheat in GTA V:
|Code
|Reward
|1-999-226-348
|BMX Bike
|1-999-227-678-676
|Aerobatic Plane
|1-999-289-9633
|Buzzard Attack Helicopter
|1-999-266-38
|Sports Car
|1-999-359-77729
|Duster Aeroplane
|1-999-4653-461
|Golf Cart
|1-999-633-7623
|Sanchez Motorbike
|1-999-727-4348
|Rapid GT Car
|1-999-762-538
|PCJ-600 Motorbike
|1-999-872-7433
|Garbage Truck
|1-999-846-39663
|Limousine
|1-999-332-84227
|Duke O’Death Car
|1-999-398-4628
|Seaplane
|1-999-282-2537
|Kraken Submarine
|1-999-468-42637
|Explosive Punches
|1-999-444-439
|Explosive Ammunition
|1-999-4623-634279
|Incendiary Rounds
|1-999-866-587
|All weapons in GTA V
|1-999-724-6545537
|Activate Immortality
|1-999-887-853
|Increase Health and Armour
|1-999-384-48483
|Raises Search level
|1-999-529-93787
|Reduces Search Level
|1-999-769-3787
|Special Ability Recharge
|1-999-547867
|Activate Drunk Mode
|1-999-332-3393
|Activate Slow Mode
|1-999-332-3393
|Activate Slow Motion Aiming
|1-999-228-2463
|Activate Fast Run
|1-999-46844557
|Activate Fast Swim
|1-999-467-8648
|Activate Super Jump
|1-999-759-3483
|Receive Parachute
|1-999-759-3255
|Glide through the sky
|1-999-356-2837
|Changes Gravity
|1-999-625-348-7246
|Changes Weather
|1-999-766-9329
|Skidding Vehicles
All GTA V Codes on PC
On PC you can enter cheat codes without using the mobile simply by typing them into the game’s console. To bring up the console press the tilde (~) key on your keyboard. You should now have access to the console so enter the following codes to receive their rewards.
|Code
|Reward
|BANDIT
|BMX Bike
|BARNSTORM
|Aerobatic Plane
|BUZZOFF
|Buzzard Attack Helicopter
|COMET
|Sports Car
|FLYSPRAY
|Duster Aeroplane
|OFFROAD
|Sanchez Motorbike
|RAPIDGT
|Rapid GT Car
|ROCKET
|PCJ-600 Motorbike
|TRASHED
|Garbage Truck
|VINEWOOD
|Limousine
|DEATHCAR
|Duke O’Death Car
|EXTINCT
|Seaplane
|BUBBLES
|Kraken Submarine
|HOTHANDS
|Explosive Punches
|HIGHEX
|Explosive Ammunition
|FIRE
|Incendiary Rounds
|TOOLUP
|All weapons in GTA V
|PAINKILLER
|Activate Immortality
|TURTLE
|Increase Health and Armour
|FUGITIVE
|Raises Search level
|LAWYERUP
|Reduces Search Level
|POWERUP
|Special Ability Recharge
|LIQUOR
|Activate Drunk Mode
|SLOWMO
|Activate Slow Mode
|DEADEYE
|Activate Slow Motion Aiming
|CATCHME
|Activate Fast Run
|GOTGILLS
|Activate Fast Swim
|HOPTOIT
|Activate Super Jump
|SKYDIVE
|Receive Parachute
|SKYFALL
|Glide through the sky
|FLOATER
|Changes Gravity
|MAKEITRAIN
|Changes Weather
|SNOWDAY
|Skidding Vehicles
All GTA V Codes on PlayStation
If you’re old school then you probably won’t want to bother with the mobile for your cheats. The good news is that most of them can still be entered the old-fashioned way with a combination of key presses.
So you can relive the past and still cheat, here is each combination for PlayStation.
|Code
|Reward
|Left, Left, Right, Right, Right, Left, Right, Square, Circle, Triangle, R1, R2
|BMX Bike
|Round, Right, L1, L2, Left, R1, L1, L1, Left, Left, Cross, Triangle
|Aerobatic Plane
|Circle, Circle, L1, Circle, Circle, Circle, L1, L2, R1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle
|Buzzard Attack Helicopter
|R1, Circle, R2, Right, L1, L2, X, X, Square, R1
|Sports Car
|Right, Left, R1, R1, Left, Triangle, Triangle, X, Circle, L1
|Duster Aeroplane
|Circle, L1, Left, R1, L2, X, R1, L1, Circle, X
|Golf Cart
|Left, Left, Right, Right, Left, Right, Square, Circle, Triangle, R1, R2
|Sanchez Motorbike
|R2, L1, Circle, Right, L1, R1, Right, Left, Circle, R2
|Rapid GT Car
|R1, Right, Left, R2, Left, Right, Square, L2, L1
|PCJ-600 Motorbike
|Circle, R1, Circle, R1, R1, Left, Left, R1, L1, Circle, Right
|Garbage Truck
|R2, Right, L2, Left, Left, Left, R1, L1, Circle, Right
|Limousine
|Right, Left, X, Triangle, R1, Circle, Circle, Circle, Circle, L2
|Explosive Punches
|Right, Square, X, Left, R1, R2, Left, Right, Right, Right, L1, L1, L1, L1
|Explosive Ammunition
|L1, R1, Square, R1, Left, R2, R1, Left, Square, Right, L1, L1
|Incendiary Rounds
|Triangle, R2, Left, L1, X, Right, Triangle, Down, Square, L1, L1, L1, L1
|All weapons in GTA V
|Right, X, Right, Left, Right, R1, Right, Left, X, Triangle
|Activate Immortality
|Circle, L1, Triangle, R2, X, Square, Circle, Right, Square, L1, L1, L1, L1
|Increase Health and Armour
|R1, R1, Circle, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right
|Raises Search level
|R1, R1, Circle, R2, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left
|Reduces Search Level
|X, X, Square, R1, L1, X, Right, Left, X
|Special Ability Recharge
|Triangle, Right, Right, Right, Left, Right, Square, Circle, Left
|Activate Drunk Mode
|Triangle, Left, Left, Right, Right, Square, R2, R1
|Activate Slow Mode
|Square, L2, R1, Triangle, Left, Square, L2, Right, X
|Activate Slow Motion Aiming
|Triangle, Left, Left, Right, Right, L2, L1, Square
|Activate Fast Run
|Left, Left, L1, Right, Right, Right, R2, Left, L2, Right, L2, L2, Super jump – Square, Circle, Circle, L2, Square, Square, Left, Right, X
|Activate Fast Swim
|Left, Right, L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, Left, Left, Left, Right, L1
|Receive Parachute
|L1, L2, R1, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right, L1, L2, R1, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right
|Glide through the sky
|Left, Left, L1, R1, L1, Right, Left, L1, Left
|Changes Gravity
|R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, L2, Square
|Changes Weather
|Triangle, R1, R1, Left, R1, L1, R2, L1
|Skidding Vehicles
All GTA V Codes on Xbox
Just like PlayStation, Xbox players can still enter cheats the old-fashioned way. Those who want to get their rewards without conforming to the new mobile system can use the following key combinations.
|Code
|Reward
|Left, Left, Right, Right, Right, Left, Right, X, B, Y, RB, RT
|BMX Bike
|B, Right, LB, LT, LT, Left, RB, LB, LB, Left, Left, Left, A, Y
|Aerobatic Plane
Buzzard Attack Helicopter
|RB, B, RT, Right, LB, LT, A, A, X, RB
|Sports Car
|Right, Left, RB, RB, Left, Y, Y, A, B, LB, LB
|Duster Aeroplane
|B, LB, Left, RB, LT, A, RB, LB, B, A
|Golf Cart
|Left, Left, Right, Right, Left, Right, X, B, Y, RB, RT
|Sanchez Motorbike
|RT, LB, B, Right, LB, RB, Right, Left, B, RT
|Rapid GT Car
|RB, Right, Left, Right, RT, Left, Right, X, Right, LT, LB, LB
|PCJ-600 Motorbike
|B, RB, B, RB, RB, Left, Left, RB, LB, B, Right
|Garbage Truck
|RT, Right, LT, Left, Left, Left, RB, LB, B, Right
|Limousine
|Right, Left, A, Y, RB, B, B, B, B, LT
|Explosive Punches
|Right, X, A, Left, RB, RT, Left, Right, Right, LB, LB, LB
|Explosive Ammunition
|LB, RB, X, RB, Left, RT, RB, Left, X, Right, LB, LB
|Incendiary Rounds
|Y, RT, Left, LB, A, Right, Y, Low, X, LB, LB, LB, LB
|All weapons in GTA V
|Right, A, Right, Left, Right, RB, Right, Left, A, Y
|Activate Immortality
|B, LB, Y, RT, A, X, B, Right, X, LB, LB, LB, LB
|Increase Health and Armour
|RB, RB, B, RT, Left, Right, Left, Left, Right, Left, Right
|Raises Search level
|RB, RB, B, RT, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left
|Reduces Search Level
|A, A, X, RB, LB, A, Right, Left, A
|Special Ability Recharge
|Y, Right, Right, Left, Right, X, B, Left
|Activate Drunk Mode
|Y, Left, Left, Right, Right, X, RT, RB
|Activate Slow Mode
|X, LT, RB, Y, Left, X, LT, Right, A
|Activate Slow Motion Aiming
|Y, Left, Left, Right, Right, LT, LB, X
|Activate Fast Run
|Left, Left, LB, Right, Right, RT, Left, LT, Right
|Activate Fast Swim
|LT, LT, X, B, B, LT, X, X, X, Left, Right, A
|Activate Super Jump
|Left, Right, LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, Left, Left, Right, LB
|Receive Parachute
|LB, LT, RB, RT, Left, Right, Left, Right, LB, LT, RB, RT, Left, Right, Left, Right
|Glide through the sky
|Left, Left, LB, RB, LB, Right, Left, LB, Left
|Changes Gravity
|RT, A, LB, LB, LB, LT, LT, LT, X
|Changes Weather
|Y, RB, RB, Left, RB, LB, RT, LB
|Skidding Vehicles