All GTA V cheat codes

You've got options.
Published: Mar 14, 2024 10:35 pm
Michael from GTA 5 in the series' iconic comic style. He's stood counting a wad of cash
Image via Rockstar Games

Let’s face it: Cheating has been a big part of Grand Theft Auto since the very start, and that’s nothing to be ashamed of. Cheats are one of the things that makes playing GTA V so enjoyable.

From the jump, you can use cheats to spawn in certain weapons or vehicles, manually adjust your wanted level with police, or even give yourself superpowers—the possibilities are endless and after completing the game, it’s a fun and different way to play GTA.

If you’re still rocking GTA V in 2024, here is a look at all of the cheat codes you can use no matter what device you play on. Use these to keep things fresh as you wait for GTA 6 coming in 2025.

All GTA V Phone Codes

GTA 5 protagonist Franklin.
Get some extra firepower. Image via Rockstar Games

The easiest way to enter cheats in GTA V is by using the in-game cellphone. This can be easily bought up by pressing up on the D-Pad or corresponding keyboard button, going to Contacts, and pressing square or X to bring up the dial pad. Then you simply enter the phone number that corresponds to what you’re after and press square or X to confirm.

Here’s a look at the codes for each cheat in GTA V:

CodeReward
1-999-226-348BMX Bike
1-999-227-678-676 Aerobatic Plane
1-999-289-9633 Buzzard Attack Helicopter
1-999-266-38 Sports Car
1-999-359-77729Duster Aeroplane
1-999-4653-461Golf Cart
1-999-633-7623Sanchez Motorbike
1-999-727-4348Rapid GT Car
1-999-762-538PCJ-600 Motorbike
1-999-872-7433Garbage Truck
1-999-846-39663Limousine
1-999-332-84227Duke O’Death Car
1-999-398-4628Seaplane
1-999-282-2537Kraken Submarine
1-999-468-42637Explosive Punches
1-999-444-439Explosive Ammunition
1-999-4623-634279 Incendiary Rounds
1-999-866-587 All weapons in GTA V
1-999-724-6545537Activate Immortality
1-999-887-853Increase Health and Armour
1-999-384-48483Raises Search level
1-999-529-93787Reduces Search Level
1-999-769-3787Special Ability Recharge
1-999-547867Activate Drunk Mode
1-999-332-3393Activate Slow Mode
1-999-332-3393Activate Slow Motion Aiming
1-999-228-2463 Activate Fast Run
1-999-46844557Activate Fast Swim
1-999-467-8648Activate Super Jump
1-999-759-3483Receive Parachute
1-999-759-3255Glide through the sky
1-999-356-2837Changes Gravity
1-999-625-348-7246Changes Weather
1-999-766-9329Skidding Vehicles

All GTA V Codes on PC

On PC you can enter cheat codes without using the mobile simply by typing them into the game’s console. To bring up the console press the tilde (~) key on your keyboard. You should now have access to the console so enter the following codes to receive their rewards.

CodeReward
BANDITBMX Bike
BARNSTORMAerobatic Plane
BUZZOFFBuzzard Attack Helicopter
COMETSports Car
FLYSPRAYDuster Aeroplane
OFFROADSanchez Motorbike
RAPIDGTRapid GT Car
ROCKETPCJ-600 Motorbike
TRASHEDGarbage Truck
VINEWOODLimousine
DEATHCARDuke O’Death Car
EXTINCTSeaplane
BUBBLESKraken Submarine
HOTHANDSExplosive Punches
HIGHEXExplosive Ammunition
FIREIncendiary Rounds
TOOLUPAll weapons in GTA V
PAINKILLERActivate Immortality
TURTLEIncrease Health and Armour
FUGITIVERaises Search level
LAWYERUPReduces Search Level
POWERUPSpecial Ability Recharge
LIQUORActivate Drunk Mode
SLOWMOActivate Slow Mode
DEADEYEActivate Slow Motion Aiming
CATCHMEActivate Fast Run
GOTGILLSActivate Fast Swim
HOPTOITActivate Super Jump
SKYDIVEReceive Parachute
SKYFALLGlide through the sky
FLOATERChanges Gravity
MAKEITRAINChanges Weather
SNOWDAYSkidding Vehicles

All GTA V Codes on PlayStation

If you’re old school then you probably won’t want to bother with the mobile for your cheats. The good news is that most of them can still be entered the old-fashioned way with a combination of key presses.

So you can relive the past and still cheat, here is each combination for PlayStation.

CodeReward
Left, Left, Right, Right, Right, Left, Right, Square, Circle, Triangle, R1, R2BMX Bike
Round, Right, L1, L2, Left, R1, L1, L1, Left, Left, Cross, TriangleAerobatic Plane
Circle, Circle, L1, Circle, Circle, Circle, L1, L2, R1, Triangle, Circle, TriangleBuzzard Attack Helicopter
R1, Circle, R2, Right, L1, L2, X, X, Square, R1Sports Car
Right, Left, R1, R1, Left, Triangle, Triangle, X, Circle, L1Duster Aeroplane
Circle, L1, Left, R1, L2, X, R1, L1, Circle, XGolf Cart
Left, Left, Right, Right, Left, Right, Square, Circle, Triangle, R1, R2Sanchez Motorbike
R2, L1, Circle, Right, L1, R1, Right, Left, Circle, R2Rapid GT Car
R1, Right, Left, R2, Left, Right, Square, L2, L1PCJ-600 Motorbike
Circle, R1, Circle, R1, R1, Left, Left, R1, L1, Circle, RightGarbage Truck
R2, Right, L2, Left, Left, Left, R1, L1, Circle, RightLimousine
Right, Left, X, Triangle, R1, Circle, Circle, Circle, Circle, L2Explosive Punches
Right, Square, X, Left, R1, R2, Left, Right, Right, Right, L1, L1, L1, L1Explosive Ammunition
L1, R1, Square, R1, Left, R2, R1, Left, Square, Right, L1, L1Incendiary Rounds
Triangle, R2, Left, L1, X, Right, Triangle, Down, Square, L1, L1, L1, L1All weapons in GTA V
Right, X, Right, Left, Right, R1, Right, Left, X, TriangleActivate Immortality
Circle, L1, Triangle, R2, X, Square, Circle, Right, Square, L1, L1, L1, L1Increase Health and Armour
R1, R1, Circle, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, RightRaises Search level
R1, R1, Circle, R2, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right, LeftReduces Search Level
X, X, Square, R1, L1, X, Right, Left, XSpecial Ability Recharge
Triangle, Right, Right, Right, Left, Right, Square, Circle, LeftActivate Drunk Mode
Triangle, Left, Left, Right, Right, Square, R2, R1Activate Slow Mode
Square, L2, R1, Triangle, Left, Square, L2, Right, XActivate Slow Motion Aiming
Triangle, Left, Left, Right, Right, L2, L1, SquareActivate Fast Run
Left, Left, L1, Right, Right, Right, R2, Left, L2, Right, L2, L2, Super jump – Square, Circle, Circle, L2, Square, Square, Left, Right, XActivate Fast Swim
Left, Right, L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, Left, Left, Left, Right, L1Receive Parachute
L1, L2, R1, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right, L1, L2, R1, R2, Left, Right, Left, RightGlide through the sky
Left, Left, L1, R1, L1, Right, Left, L1, LeftChanges Gravity
R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, L2, SquareChanges Weather
Triangle, R1, R1, Left, R1, L1, R2, L1Skidding Vehicles

All GTA V Codes on Xbox

Just like PlayStation, Xbox players can still enter cheats the old-fashioned way. Those who want to get their rewards without conforming to the new mobile system can use the following key combinations.

CodeReward
Left, Left, Right, Right, Right, Left, Right, X, B, Y, RB, RTBMX Bike
B, Right, LB, LT, LT, Left, RB, LB, LB, Left, Left, Left, A, YAerobatic Plane
Buzzard Attack Helicopter
RB, B, RT, Right, LB, LT, A, A, X, RBSports Car
Right, Left, RB, RB, Left, Y, Y, A, B, LB, LBDuster Aeroplane
B, LB, Left, RB, LT, A, RB, LB, B, AGolf Cart
Left, Left, Right, Right, Left, Right, X, B, Y, RB, RTSanchez Motorbike
RT, LB, B, Right, LB, RB, Right, Left, B, RTRapid GT Car
RB, Right, Left, Right, RT, Left, Right, X, Right, LT, LB, LBPCJ-600 Motorbike
B, RB, B, RB, RB, Left, Left, RB, LB, B, RightGarbage Truck
RT, Right, LT, Left, Left, Left, RB, LB, B, RightLimousine
Right, Left, A, Y, RB, B, B, B, B, LTExplosive Punches
Right, X, A, Left, RB, RT, Left, Right, Right, LB, LB, LBExplosive Ammunition
LB, RB, X, RB, Left, RT, RB, Left, X, Right, LB, LBIncendiary Rounds
Y, RT, Left, LB, A, Right, Y, Low, X, LB, LB, LB, LBAll weapons in GTA V
Right, A, Right, Left, Right, RB, Right, Left, A, YActivate Immortality
B, LB, Y, RT, A, X, B, Right, X, LB, LB, LB, LBIncrease Health and Armour
RB, RB, B, RT, Left, Right, Left, Left, Right, Left, RightRaises Search level
RB, RB, B, RT, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right, LeftReduces Search Level
A, A, X, RB, LB, A, Right, Left, ASpecial Ability Recharge
Y, Right, Right, Left, Right, X, B, LeftActivate Drunk Mode
Y, Left, Left, Right, Right, X, RT, RBActivate Slow Mode
X, LT, RB, Y, Left, X, LT, Right, AActivate Slow Motion Aiming
Y, Left, Left, Right, Right, LT, LB, XActivate Fast Run
Left, Left, LB, Right, Right, RT, Left, LT, RightActivate Fast Swim
LT, LT, X, B, B, LT, X, X, X, Left, Right, AActivate Super Jump
Left, Right, LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, Left, Left, Right, LBReceive Parachute
LB, LT, RB, RT, Left, Right, Left, Right, LB, LT, RB, RT, Left, Right, Left, RightGlide through the sky
Left, Left, LB, RB, LB, Right, Left, LB, LeftChanges Gravity
RT, A, LB, LB, LB, LT, LT, LT, XChanges Weather
Y, RB, RB, Left, RB, LB, RT, LBSkidding Vehicles
