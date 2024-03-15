All GTA V cheat codes

Let’s face it: Cheating has been a big part of Grand Theft Auto since the very start, and that’s nothing to be ashamed of. Cheats are one of the things that makes playing GTA V so enjoyable.

Recommended Videos

From the jump, you can use cheats to spawn in certain weapons or vehicles, manually adjust your wanted level with police, or even give yourself superpowers—the possibilities are endless and after completing the game, it’s a fun and different way to play GTA.

If you’re still rocking GTA V in 2024, here is a look at all of the cheat codes you can use no matter what device you play on. Use these to keep things fresh as you wait for GTA 6 coming in 2025.

All GTA V Phone Codes

Get some extra firepower. Image via Rockstar Games

The easiest way to enter cheats in GTA V is by using the in-game cellphone. This can be easily bought up by pressing up on the D-Pad or corresponding keyboard button, going to Contacts, and pressing square or X to bring up the dial pad. Then you simply enter the phone number that corresponds to what you’re after and press square or X to confirm.

Here’s a look at the codes for each cheat in GTA V:

Code Reward 1-999-226-348 BMX Bike 1-999-227-678-676 Aerobatic Plane 1-999-289-9633 Buzzard Attack Helicopter 1-999-266-38 Sports Car 1-999-359-77729 Duster Aeroplane 1-999-4653-461 Golf Cart 1-999-633-7623 Sanchez Motorbike 1-999-727-4348 Rapid GT Car 1-999-762-538 PCJ-600 Motorbike 1-999-872-7433 Garbage Truck 1-999-846-39663 Limousine 1-999-332-84227 Duke O’Death Car 1-999-398-4628 Seaplane 1-999-282-2537 Kraken Submarine 1-999-468-42637 Explosive Punches 1-999-444-439 Explosive Ammunition 1-999-4623-634279 Incendiary Rounds 1-999-866-587 All weapons in GTA V 1-999-724-6545537 Activate Immortality 1-999-887-853 Increase Health and Armour 1-999-384-48483 Raises Search level 1-999-529-93787 Reduces Search Level 1-999-769-3787 Special Ability Recharge 1-999-547867 Activate Drunk Mode 1-999-332-3393 Activate Slow Mode 1-999-332-3393 Activate Slow Motion Aiming 1-999-228-2463 Activate Fast Run 1-999-46844557 Activate Fast Swim 1-999-467-8648 Activate Super Jump 1-999-759-3483 Receive Parachute 1-999-759-3255 Glide through the sky 1-999-356-2837 Changes Gravity 1-999-625-348-7246 Changes Weather 1-999-766-9329 Skidding Vehicles

All GTA V Codes on PC

On PC you can enter cheat codes without using the mobile simply by typing them into the game’s console. To bring up the console press the tilde (~) key on your keyboard. You should now have access to the console so enter the following codes to receive their rewards.

Code Reward BANDIT BMX Bike BARNSTORM Aerobatic Plane BUZZOFF Buzzard Attack Helicopter COMET Sports Car FLYSPRAY Duster Aeroplane OFFROAD Sanchez Motorbike RAPIDGT Rapid GT Car ROCKET PCJ-600 Motorbike TRASHED Garbage Truck VINEWOOD Limousine DEATHCAR Duke O’Death Car EXTINCT Seaplane BUBBLES Kraken Submarine HOTHANDS Explosive Punches HIGHEX Explosive Ammunition FIRE Incendiary Rounds TOOLUP All weapons in GTA V PAINKILLER Activate Immortality TURTLE Increase Health and Armour FUGITIVE Raises Search level LAWYERUP Reduces Search Level POWERUP Special Ability Recharge LIQUOR Activate Drunk Mode SLOWMO Activate Slow Mode DEADEYE Activate Slow Motion Aiming CATCHME Activate Fast Run GOTGILLS Activate Fast Swim HOPTOIT Activate Super Jump SKYDIVE Receive Parachute SKYFALL Glide through the sky FLOATER Changes Gravity MAKEITRAIN Changes Weather SNOWDAY Skidding Vehicles

All GTA V Codes on PlayStation

If you’re old school then you probably won’t want to bother with the mobile for your cheats. The good news is that most of them can still be entered the old-fashioned way with a combination of key presses.

So you can relive the past and still cheat, here is each combination for PlayStation.

Code Reward Left, Left, Right, Right, Right, Left, Right, Square, Circle, Triangle, R1, R2 BMX Bike Round, Right, L1, L2, Left, R1, L1, L1, Left, Left, Cross, Triangle Aerobatic Plane Circle, Circle, L1, Circle, Circle, Circle, L1, L2, R1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle Buzzard Attack Helicopter R1, Circle, R2, Right, L1, L2, X, X, Square, R1 Sports Car Right, Left, R1, R1, Left, Triangle, Triangle, X, Circle, L1 Duster Aeroplane Circle, L1, Left, R1, L2, X, R1, L1, Circle, X Golf Cart Left, Left, Right, Right, Left, Right, Square, Circle, Triangle, R1, R2 Sanchez Motorbike R2, L1, Circle, Right, L1, R1, Right, Left, Circle, R2 Rapid GT Car R1, Right, Left, R2, Left, Right, Square, L2, L1 PCJ-600 Motorbike Circle, R1, Circle, R1, R1, Left, Left, R1, L1, Circle, Right Garbage Truck R2, Right, L2, Left, Left, Left, R1, L1, Circle, Right Limousine Right, Left, X, Triangle, R1, Circle, Circle, Circle, Circle, L2 Explosive Punches Right, Square, X, Left, R1, R2, Left, Right, Right, Right, L1, L1, L1, L1 Explosive Ammunition L1, R1, Square, R1, Left, R2, R1, Left, Square, Right, L1, L1 Incendiary Rounds Triangle, R2, Left, L1, X, Right, Triangle, Down, Square, L1, L1, L1, L1 All weapons in GTA V Right, X, Right, Left, Right, R1, Right, Left, X, Triangle Activate Immortality Circle, L1, Triangle, R2, X, Square, Circle, Right, Square, L1, L1, L1, L1 Increase Health and Armour R1, R1, Circle, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right Raises Search level R1, R1, Circle, R2, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left Reduces Search Level X, X, Square, R1, L1, X, Right, Left, X Special Ability Recharge Triangle, Right, Right, Right, Left, Right, Square, Circle, Left Activate Drunk Mode Triangle, Left, Left, Right, Right, Square, R2, R1 Activate Slow Mode Square, L2, R1, Triangle, Left, Square, L2, Right, X Activate Slow Motion Aiming Triangle, Left, Left, Right, Right, L2, L1, Square Activate Fast Run Left, Left, L1, Right, Right, Right, R2, Left, L2, Right, L2, L2, Super jump – Square, Circle, Circle, L2, Square, Square, Left, Right, X Activate Fast Swim Left, Right, L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, Left, Left, Left, Right, L1 Receive Parachute L1, L2, R1, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right, L1, L2, R1, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right Glide through the sky Left, Left, L1, R1, L1, Right, Left, L1, Left Changes Gravity R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, L2, Square Changes Weather Triangle, R1, R1, Left, R1, L1, R2, L1 Skidding Vehicles

All GTA V Codes on Xbox

Just like PlayStation, Xbox players can still enter cheats the old-fashioned way. Those who want to get their rewards without conforming to the new mobile system can use the following key combinations.

Code Reward Left, Left, Right, Right, Right, Left, Right, X, B, Y, RB, RT BMX Bike B, Right, LB, LT, LT, Left, RB, LB, LB, Left, Left, Left, A, Y Aerobatic Plane Buzzard Attack Helicopter RB, B, RT, Right, LB, LT, A, A, X, RB Sports Car Right, Left, RB, RB, Left, Y, Y, A, B, LB, LB Duster Aeroplane B, LB, Left, RB, LT, A, RB, LB, B, A Golf Cart Left, Left, Right, Right, Left, Right, X, B, Y, RB, RT Sanchez Motorbike RT, LB, B, Right, LB, RB, Right, Left, B, RT Rapid GT Car RB, Right, Left, Right, RT, Left, Right, X, Right, LT, LB, LB PCJ-600 Motorbike B, RB, B, RB, RB, Left, Left, RB, LB, B, Right Garbage Truck RT, Right, LT, Left, Left, Left, RB, LB, B, Right Limousine Right, Left, A, Y, RB, B, B, B, B, LT Explosive Punches Right, X, A, Left, RB, RT, Left, Right, Right, LB, LB, LB Explosive Ammunition LB, RB, X, RB, Left, RT, RB, Left, X, Right, LB, LB Incendiary Rounds Y, RT, Left, LB, A, Right, Y, Low, X, LB, LB, LB, LB All weapons in GTA V Right, A, Right, Left, Right, RB, Right, Left, A, Y Activate Immortality B, LB, Y, RT, A, X, B, Right, X, LB, LB, LB, LB Increase Health and Armour RB, RB, B, RT, Left, Right, Left, Left, Right, Left, Right Raises Search level RB, RB, B, RT, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left Reduces Search Level A, A, X, RB, LB, A, Right, Left, A Special Ability Recharge Y, Right, Right, Left, Right, X, B, Left Activate Drunk Mode Y, Left, Left, Right, Right, X, RT, RB Activate Slow Mode X, LT, RB, Y, Left, X, LT, Right, A Activate Slow Motion Aiming Y, Left, Left, Right, Right, LT, LB, X Activate Fast Run Left, Left, LB, Right, Right, RT, Left, LT, Right Activate Fast Swim LT, LT, X, B, B, LT, X, X, X, Left, Right, A Activate Super Jump Left, Right, LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, Left, Left, Right, LB Receive Parachute LB, LT, RB, RT, Left, Right, Left, Right, LB, LT, RB, RT, Left, Right, Left, Right Glide through the sky Left, Left, LB, RB, LB, Right, Left, LB, Left Changes Gravity RT, A, LB, LB, LB, LT, LT, LT, X Changes Weather Y, RB, RB, Left, RB, LB, RT, LB Skidding Vehicles

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more