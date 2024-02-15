Granblue Fantasy Relink Bahamut Versa boss guide: Location, how to beat, and all rewards

Granblue Fantasy: Relink is full of flashy and intense boss fights, but perhaps none more so than the encounter with Bahamut Versa.

Recommended Videos

As the final boss of the main story (not counting the epilogue chapter), Bahamut Versa is appropriately challenging even on the standard difficulty level and may catch you off-guard if you’ve been blitzing through the story. If you find yourself hitting a wall with Bahamut Versa, here are some tips and general advice to help you reach Granblue Fantasy: Relink‘s credits.

Best party for beating Bahamut Versa in Granblue Fantasy Relink

There’s arguably no correct party composition for the Bahamut Versa fight, but some characters are more helpful than others. We have a best party guide, which lists the best characters for each element, but that’s dependent on unlocking certain characters. What’s important is you bring a balanced team with you to cover all bases: dealing damage, healing, and supporting the party with buffs.

Main character Gran/Djeeta is mandatory for the fight, but that works out since you’ve (hopefully) invested in their Masteries and weapons. They can deal decent damage but also excel as a healer/support character, using Phalanx to buff the team’s defense and Rage to buff their attack. If you’ve unlocked their Miserable Mist skill, which reduces enemies’ attack and defense, pairing it with Rage can prove useful. Especially since Bahamut Versa is, mercifully, susceptible to debuffs. If you’ve unlocked Cagliostro, it’s worth bringing her along since she’s one of the best healers in Granblue Fantasy: Relink, with great support skills, too.

These three are all great picks for the fight. Screenshots and remix by Dot Esports.

As for characters who can rack up damage, Zeta is a good pick since she can inflict her Arvess Fermare debuff, making an enemy take even more damage from Zeta’s attacks. If not her, then Charlotta, since she too has high damage output and can make herself invincible. Plus, her attacks deal Light elemental damage, which can come in handy for later. Lancelot‘s another solid choice, thanks to having quick combos, and his Luftspiegelung skill nullifies all damage for a set number of hits. If you haven’t unlocked any of them, though, Katalina may be your best bet. Aside from being a good damage dealer, she has healing and support skills, allowing her to run double duty.

Best Sigils and gear for beating Bahamut Versa in Granblue Fantasy Relink

In terms of gear, you naturally want to equip your team with the strongest weapons available to you, as well as appropriate Sigils. The best Sigils in Relink you unfortunately won’t acquire until the post-game, but if you’ve been diligent with your sidequests and upgrading the Sigils you do own, you should have a solid inventory by the time you reach Bahamut Versa. Attack Power and Health Sigils are some obvious picks, but other suggestions include:

Linked Together : Boosts link attacks, Skybound Arts, and chain bursts

: Boosts link attacks, Skybound Arts, and chain bursts Improved Guard : makes your guard harder to break

: makes your guard harder to break Uplift : boosts the charge speed of your Skybound Art gauge

: boosts the charge speed of your Skybound Art gauge Guts : survive a lethal hit with one HP

: survive a lethal hit with one HP Regen : automatically recover health over time

: automatically recover health over time Dodge Payback : extends invincibility after a perfect dodge and temporarily boosts attack power

: extends invincibility after a perfect dodge and temporarily boosts attack power Garrison : boosts defense based on how low your health is

: boosts defense based on how low your health is Drain : recover health based on the damage dealt to a foe

: recover health based on the damage dealt to a foe Quick Cooldown: shortens skill cooldowns

The most obvious way to prepare for the fight is to ensure your party are appropriately leveled. Bahamut Versa is level 50, but you can afford to be a bit under that around the mid 40s. What’s more important is ensuring you’ve unlocked plenty of your party’s Masteries with MSP. Aside from stat buffs, you want to at least have their Perfect Guard and Perfect Dodge abilities unlocked since you can grant yourself temporary invincibility with the right timing. Also invest in the party’s weapons; even having them at level 50 won’t cut it, so try and have at least one or two of them in the 70s. This will be important for later.

Bahamut Versa location in Granblue Fantasy Relink

You don’t exactly need to go looking for Bahamut Versa. Once you’ve cleared Chapter Nine, you unlock the final chapter titled Id, which begins with you on board the Grandcypher. From there, you can speak to Rackam to depart for the boss fight or head back to town if you want to do some level grinding and upgrade your weapons.

Granblue Fantasy Relink: Bahamut Versa boss fight strategy and tips

Well, that’s not intimidating or anything. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Bahamut Versus boss fight phase one

The actual fight is incredibly hectic, especially as you whittle down Bahamut Versa’s health. Whenever he’s within range, be sure to hit hard and fast, inflicting debuffs when you can. He becomes especially dangerous whenever he flies into the distance since his long-range attacks are far reaching. Fortunately, you’ll see targets appear on the ground, so you know where not to stand; the problem is these targets cover a lot of space, so keep moving and be sure to sprint. If you can get the timing right, these are good opportunities to pull a Perfect Dodge off.

Bahamut Versa can fire a laser beam from his mouth that sweeps across the field, but this is fairly easy to avoid as long as you keep your distance, pay attention to where he’s aiming, and time your dodges correctly. The same can’t be said for his Hell’s Flare, which sees him fire a laser blast into the center of the arena, emitting four spinning lasers and shockwaves. You can either run in the same direction as the spinning lasers so you can focus more on jumping over the shockwaves or try and keep your position and time your jumps so you avoid a spinning laser and one of the shockwaves at the same time. This attack does risk knocking your teammates out, so be quick in reviving them.

Later into the fight, Bahamut Versa will begin charging up his Reason’s Transcendence attack, possibly the most obnoxious part of the fight. You need to deal enough damage to the core on his chest before a purple bar at the top of the screen fills up. Fail, and it’s an instant game over. This is why you need level 70 weapons; at level 50, they don’t be enough. If you’ve filled your Skybound Art gauge, don’t hesitate to use it on the core. Bahamut Versa will still try to unleash a devastating attack once you destroy the core, but Lyria will prompt you to gather near her, triggering a cutscene of her summoning the OG Bahamut to fend off Versa.

Bahamut Versus boss fight phase two

As tough as it can be, the music makes it all worth it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This is where the second half of the fight begins since, while the two Bahamuts go at it in the background, Id pops out of Versa in his dragon form. While you don’t need to worry about Versa, Id unfortunately has his own health bar (so he doesn’t carry over the damage you dealt to Versa) and he’s very fast. So long as you pay attention to where he’s targeting, keep on the defensive while he’s moving, and then go on the offensive when he’s standing in one place, you should be okay. Id’s also weak to Light attacks, which is why it’s worth including Charlotta in the party. Io and Ferry deal Light damage too, but they’re not really built for this sort of fight.

Don’t be afraid if you manage to reduce Id’s health to zero and it refills; just keep whaling on him and eventually he’ll trigger a super attack with Versa. The arena will be overrun with lasers and explosions, but as long as you avoid them as best you can and keep the party healthy, you’ll reach the next stage of the fight.

Bahamut Versus boss fight phase three

This part’s super simple; attack the purple crystals that form around Id and, from there, you’ll go back to fighting Bahamut Versa, with Id even helping out as an extra party member. Play it safe, keep calm, and this final stretch of the battle shouldn’t be a hassle.

All Bahamut Versa boss rewards in Granblue Fantasy: Relink

As for what you earn from winning, your main reward is the end credits and the post-game chapter, with even more quests to undertake. You also receive some Mastery Points, Fortitude Crystals, and a Flawed Prism for upgrading Sigils.