How to get Majestic Hooked Beak and Nagadus Emerald in Genshin Impact 3.0

The arrival of Sumeru in the Version 3.0 update of Genshin Impact introduced plenty of new content to the world of Teyvat alongside the expansive new region. As is always the case with the introduction of new regions in Genshin Impact, new resources that are specific to Sumeru were added.

Among the many materials that players will need to find around Sumeru through exploration or fighting foes are a select few important resources that are required for character Ascension. Two of the most important ones that players will likely need an abundance of if they are working on leveling up Dendro characters are Majestic Hooked Beak and the various levels of Nagadus Emerald.

While Sumeru only launched with two playable Dendro characters, the five-star Bow character Tighnari and the four-star Bow character Collei, more are sure to come in the future with several leaks even revealing exactly who else players can expect to see in Sumeru soon. Thus, regardless of whether players are recruiting Tighnari and Collei, they still may want to stock up on Majestic Hooked Beak and all levels of Nagadus Emerald for future additions to Genshin Impact.

Both of these resources can be obtained from taking on the Jadeplume Terrorshroom, which is also known as the Beloved King of Fungi and the Deepwood Shroomlord. This creature is a Sumeru boss that is a special “fungal beast” with impressive intelligence. Although it is a foe that was released quite late into Genshin Impact, it is fairly easy to defeat, especially when compared to some of the formidable foes of the last region expansion of Inazuma.

Where to find the Jadeploom Terrorshroom in Genshin Impact

This boss can be found in the furthest northwest region of Sumeru. It is located to the left of Vanarana and can only be accessed by traveling through a portal.

The portal players must travel through can’t be seen on the main map of Teyvat. But as players approach the right area, it will become visible on their mini-map in the top left corner of the screen as well as floating in the air in front of them.

Once through the portal, players will see the Jadeplume Terrorshroom in an arena slightly below where they stand. Approaching the creature will cause the battle to begin.

Players will be able to claim their rewards, including Majestic Hooked Beak and various levels of Nagadus Emerald, once they have defeated the creature. They will also obtain a variety of other rewards, including numerous Artifacts.