Lyney is one of the first characters from Fontaine that Genshin Impact players are going to discover, as he’s going to join banners alongside its release.

The five-star Pyro Archer will be introduced with the first phase of Patch 4.0. The magician from the Court of Fontaine will come alongside his sister and assistant Lynette, a four-star Anemo character.

Lyney’s ability kit, as revealed on HoYoverse’s social media, suggests he will be used by players as a replacement for Hu Tao, but with some differences.

Lyney will feature a passive effect that will increase damage dealt to enemies affected by the Pyro element based on the number of Pyro teammates there are in the team, which will encourage players to build up mono-Pyro team compositions, too.

In any case, Lyney will be highly focused on Critical damage and Elemental resonance. His double charge, using his bow, will be key to his strength, but that’s also where his potential weakness lies. It’s still unclear what position he’ll take in the game’s meta, but he’ll always be stronger with the right bow for his ability kit, alongside strong artifacts.

Here are the best weapons for Lyney in Genshin Impact.

Best five-star weapons for Lyney in Genshin Impact

Choosing the best weapon for Lyney is actually quite simple. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Choosing the best weapon for Lyney is pretty straightforward. The best one for him was specifically tailored for the character, and it’ll join the game alongside him, in 4.0’s weapon banner.

His signature weapon is called The First Great Magic and features a five-star rarity. It will mainly boost Lyney’s Attack and Critical damage. The bow will also feature a unique passive named Parsifal the Great that will enhance his Charged Attacks.

Lyney’s charged bow attack is at the heart of his playstyle. When it hits, the archer summons a Grin-Malkin Hat in exchange for some HP that can taunt opponents and deals damage to them when eliminated. For this reason, this bow will be undoubtedly the best.

Lyney’s signature weapon looks fancy. Image via HoYoverse

Still, there will be other alternative options for Lyney. The second-best five-star weapon for Lyney is arguably the Aqua Simulacra, which also grants significant Attack and Critical damage bonuses.

In addition, its passive can also enhance Lyney’s Charged attack by increasing his HP (which he’ll sacrifice when using it) and damage dealt when opponents are nearby. Unfortunately, this five-star Bow can only be obtained through wishes on special Event wishes. It was last available in February 2023, alongside a rerun of Hydro Archer Yelan.

The other five-star bows available in Genshin might not be worth equipping on Lyney, because you won’t gain much value compared to the best four-star ones. Since those are less rare and require fewer resources to be enhanced, you’d rather focus on those rather than take a strong five-star bow away from another character on your roster for Lyney.

Best four-star weapons for Lyney in Genshin Impact

Generally, there are three four-star weapon bows that feature strong synergy with Lyney in Genshin. Here is the list and why they are the best for the five-star Pyro archer:

Blackcliff It’s strong on Lyney because it boosts Attack and Critical Damage while providing another Attack bonus for defeating opponents. It can be obtained through wishes.

Prototype Crescent This weapon doesn’t grant Critical Damage, but it’s solely focused on Attack bonuses. It’s strong on Lyney because its passive enhances his Charged Attack.

Scion of the Blazing Sun There’s not much we know about this weapon as it was revealed in the latest 4.0 Special Program and will release alongside Lyney in the battle pass. It should be tailored for him, however. It will provide Critical rate bonuses, according to leaks.



Keep in mind that the potential of all those four-star weapons will be truly unlocked when they will get Refined. To do this, you need to get and sacrifice duplicates of the weapon.

Best three-star weapons for Lyney in Genshin Impact

Five-star characters are the ones you should go all-in in terms of resource spending when gearing them up in Genshin. But if you’ve yet to get strong bows and still pulled for Lyney, here is the best three-star weapon for him.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

The best three-star weapon for Lyney is the Slingshot. It provides Attack and Critical Rate bonuses while enhancing the wearer’s Charged Attack via its passive, which is all Lyney needs.

At maximum Refinement and level, the weapon provides a 60-percent damage bonus on Normal and Charged Attacks. It will also grant a 31.2-percent Crit Rate bonus and 354 Attack. You can get it through wishes and by speaking to Vasco in Sumeru.

Should you pull for Lyney’s The First Great Magic bow in Genshin Impact?

If you have Primogems to spare and want to make the most out of Lyney when pulling him, The First Great Magic bow will be his best weapon.

That said, the Weapon Event Wish can be expensive (especially if you’re unlucky and must build Pity), so you have to be sure to aim for the five-star signature weapon. There’s one case where spending so many resources on that weapon won’t be worth it: if you have the Aqua Simulacra.

The five-star bow is ideal for its Attack and Crit Damage bonus (similarly to The First Great Magic bow), as well as its passive that enhances the wearer’s Charged Attacks. In that case, we recommend giving it to Lyney and passing the Event Wish.

In addition, the upcoming four-star bow Scion of the Blazing Sun will likely be tailored for him, too. It’ll be locked behind the 4.0 battle pass, which means if you’re going to buy it, you can also be fine with this weapon and save your Primogems for something else than The First Great Magic bow.

