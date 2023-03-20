It'll be the second region inspired by Europe.

Genshin Impact‘s upcoming region has yet to be revealed, and players don’t know yet what’s the release’s time window. Countless leaks have hinted at Fontaine and reveal more bits of information every week.

Since the start of the year, the first characters to release in Fontaine have also been discovered by leakers and data miners, such as the Hydro Archon, Focalors, as well as the close characters of Lyney and Lynette.

The region will be inspired by the continent of Europe and will be built under the influence of Hydro Archon, according to leakers.

It would also include an undersea area which would require a diving certificate to reach.

When will Fontaine release in Genshin Impact?

Many players expect to see Fontaine release this year in Genshin Impact, based on the schedule set for previous regions.

Sumeru, the latest-released region in the ARPG game, was released at the end of August, 2022. It was added to Genshin 13 months after Inazuma’s release. It can be expected to see Fontaine release next summer.

Leakers haven’t discovered a specific time window for Fontaine’s release, however, so it could be anywhere between late Spring to next Fall.

This article will be updated when more information are known on the matter.