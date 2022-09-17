Are Scaramouche and Il Dottore in Genshin Impact 3.1?

Genshin Impact’s storyline is rich with detailed and complex lore that centers around all players’ ultimate goal of tracking down their long-lost sibling. One of the Genshin communities’ favorite story aspects is the elusive and formidable group known as the Fatui Harbingers.

The 11 Fatui Harbingers serve under Tsaritsa, who is the mysterious Cryo Archon. They are the executive officers who report to her and oversee all of the Fatui, one of the main antagonistic forces players regularly clash with while exploring Teyvat.

Image via HoYoverse

HoYoverse released a trailer back in July 2022 showcasing all 11 members of the Fatui Harbingers for the first time. Before this trailer, players only knew of a select few, which included Tartaglia (Childe), La Signora, and Scaramouche.

The trailer that was released in July unveiled the other eight members, including the leader, Pierro, and the rest, Pulcinella, Pantalone, Capitano, Sandrone, Arlecchino, Columbina, and Il Dottore. During this teaser, the entire group, minus Scaramouche, was gathered to mourn the loss of La Signora, who players previously watched be vanquished by Ei in Inazuma.

Image via HoYoverse

Since the trailer teased the notorious characters who were previously only mentioned through dialogue, players have been wondering when they might get to meet more of the daunting group and when they will reunite with those they already know. Ahead of the Version 3.1 update, speculation has been especially heavy regarding the return of Scaramouche and the arrival of Il Dottore due to teasers that appeared in various Genshin trailers and leaks circulated online.

Will Scaramouche and Il Dottore be in Genshin Impact 3.1?

Considering their massive prominence in the official Version 3.1 “King Deshret and the Three Magi” trailer and promotional artwork, it is highly likely that both characters will play central roles in the new Archon storyline quests arriving in the next update. Based on the trailer, Il Dottore seems antagonistic, while Scaramouche’s true intentions are entirely unknown.

Image via HoYoverse

Whether this means both characters will actually come face to face with the Traveler also remains uncertain. Regardless, players can expect to see some form of answer in regards to what both characters are up to during the duration of Version 3.1.

Who is Scaramouche in Genshin Impact?

Genshin Impact players have come into contact with Scaramouche quite a few times, although always for a fleeting amount of time. The sixth member of the Fatui Harbingers is notoriously unpredictable and extremely unliked, even by the other members of the Fatui, but is also incredibly cunning and clever.

Image via HoYoverse

He has quite a complicated past and was brought into existence by Ei, the Electro Archon, who created him to be her puppet form. She ended up deciding he was too gentle and instead went on to create her true puppet, who players know as the Raiden Shogun, and Scaramouche left her. He then ultimately ended up as a member of the Fatui Harbingers.

Who is Il Dottore in Genshin Impact?

Il Dottore, also known as the Doctor, is one of the 11 Fatui Harbingers. Which number he holds is unknown, but Il Dottore is known to be an incredibly ruthless man driven by his pursuit of experimentation and what he deems as advancement.

Il Dottore aspires to create more advanced humans than the gods of Teyvat. After being ridiculed and called a monster by many due to his horrendous experiments, Il Dottore was outcasted from most of society but then was invited to join the Fatui Harbingers by Pierro. He accepted due to the promise of endless means and resources to fuel his experiments.

Image via HoYoverse

The trailer for Version 3.1 hints that Il Dottore is performing some kind of experiment on the residents of the Dendro region Sumeru. His voice can be heard during the trailer, stating that his “experiment is a success” and that the people he has conducted said experiment on “can no longer hold back their sheer adoration.”

Those in the trailer around the Fatui Harbinger appear to be in some kind of zombie-like state as they walk oddly while also in a sort of elated trance. What this means is unknown, but considering that Sumeru residents are the ones shown in this state, players will certainly come to find out when Version 3.1 of Genshin Impact is released.