When does the Genshin Impact 3.1 update release?

Genshin Impact players often hear about the next upcoming patch when it’s ready to ship. That won’t be the case for patches 3.1, 3.2, and 3.3, however, since the developer announced their release dates beforehand.

Players stepped foot into the magical world of Sumeru with Patch 3.0, and their journey will continue in the upcoming patches. Players will continue to explore Sumeru as a decent portion of the map is still unexplored and filled with mysteries.

When will the Genshin Impact 3.1 update bee released?

The Genshin Impact 3.1 update will be released during the game’s second anniversary on Sept. 28, 2022. Patch 3.1 will be live for five weeks, ending on Nov. 1, 2022.

When Patch 3.1 concludes, it’ll be quickly followed by Patch 3.2 on Nov. 2.

What is new in the Genshin Impact 3.1 update?

The Genshin Impact 3.1 update will be filled with various new content, including three new characters. In addition to the new faces, players will also be able to expand their arsenal with two five-star weapons.

The most significant change will be to the map since another massive part of Sumeru will be unlocked with Patch 3.1. With more to explore on the map, there will be more challenges to complete, guiding players through the new landmarks and the storyline.

New spots to explore also mean new enemies that players will get familiar with through completing various challenges.