Best Tartaglia (Childe) build in Genshin Impact

Five-star Hydro Bow character Tartaglia, also commonly known as Childe, is a reckless and dangerous force that should not be taken lightly. He is the 11th member of the formidable Fatui Harbingers and has proclaimed himself as “kind of a bad guy.”

His kind, innocent face and friendly demeanor often lead to others underestimating him, but underneath the surface, Tartaglia is a cunning agent of pure chaos and violence. He is always looking for a challenge and constantly seeks out danger, which makes him incredibly dangerous even though he is the youngest member of the Fatui Harbingers.

The protagonist in players’ stories has a very complicated relationship with the character. While the Traveler despises the Fatui and Tartaglia is among their top ranks, the duo has come to a sort of respectful understanding and Tartaglia even considers them friends.

When players meet Tartaglia during the main story or other quests, he is capable of both Electro and Hydro abilities. This is because, as a member of the Fatui Harbingers, he was given an Electro Delusion by Tsaritsa, the Cryo Archon.

Delusions grant the wielder elemental powers as Visions do, but at a cost. This cost varies and ranges from the Delusion simply backfiring occasionally to it being able to actually drain the wielder’s lifeforce. Players who get Tartaglia won’t have access to his Electro Delusions abilities but will have full reign of his Hydro Vision.

Another aspect of Tartaglia’s abilities that makes him quite unique is his elemental skill, which allows the Hydro Bow character to switch to melee combat with a weapon made out of water. This ability lasts for 30 seconds and allows him to also attack head-on in addition to his more ranged regular bow capabilities. Alongside this, Tartaglia’s elemental burst also changes depending on which stance he is in.

While Tartaglia is a pretty solid primary damage dealer, he is not versatile beyond this role and does not function well in any role other than this one. This means his build is somewhat rigid and players should build him with a primary focus on increasing his overall damage output abilities.

Weapons

Bows are generally not the strongest weapons in Genshin Impact, so choosing the right one is essential for getting Tartaglia to function as the primary damage dealer on any team.

Polar Star

This five-star bow is the best choice for Tartaglia. The Daylight’s Augury ability of this bow increases the wielder’s elemental skill and elemental burst damage by 12 percent.

After the character that this weapon is equipped to utilize an elemental skill, elemental burst, normal attack, or charged attack that strikes an opponent, they will gain one stack of Ashen Nightstar for 12 seconds. Depending on how many stacks of Ashen Nightstar are present, the wielder gets a different attack bonus for up to four stacks. Each individual stack resulting from the various attacks is calculated separately from the rest.

One stack of Ashen Nightstar grants the wielder a 10 percent attack increase.

Two stacks of Ashen Nightstar grant the wielder a 20 percent attack increase.

Three stacks of Ashen Nightstar grant the wielder a 30 percent attack increase.

Four stacks of Ashen Nightstar grant the wielder a 48 percent attack increase.

Thundering Pulse

The Rule By Thunder ability of this five-star weapon increases the wielder’s attack by 20 percent and adds the might of the Thunder Emblem. The might of the Thunder Emblem can stack up to three times.

With one stack, normal attack damage is increased by 12 percent.

With two stacks, normal attack damage is increased by 24 percent.

With three stacks, normal attack damage is increased by 40 percent.

A stack of Thunder Emblem can be obtained in three different ways and each individual stack’s duration is decided independently of the others.

One stack is gained when a normal attack deals damage. This stack lasts for five seconds.

One stack is gained when the wielder utilizes an elemental skill. This stack lasts for 10 seconds.

One stack is gained when energy is less than 100 percent. This stack will disappear when energy becomes full.

Rust

A solid four-star option for Tartaglia is Rust, which has the special Rapid Firing ability. This ability increases all normal attack damage by 40 percent with the caveat of reducing charged attack damage by 10 percent. This exchange, however, is worth it as charged bow shots are generally the least used of any attack.

Artifacts

Unlike most Genshin Impact characters who will function well with a wide variety of Artifact builds, Tartaglia’s lack of versatility requires a precise build with few options outside of the recommended one.

Heart of Depth

This Artifact set is built for Hydro users and thus is the best option for Tartaglia. The two-piece set grants a 15 percent Hydro damage bonus.

Equipping the full four-piece set increases normal and charged attack damage by 30 percent for 15 seconds after employing an elemental skill. Most element-specific Artifact sets aren’t worth equipping a full four-piece set, but Heart of Depth is an exception and is a great choice for Tartaglia.

Because Tartaglia is not a versatile character, this set is the absolute best way to equip him for the only role he functions well in, which is the primary damage dealer.

Gladiator’s Finale

Players seeking an alternative build can also try pairing the two-piece set of the Gladiator’s Finale set with the two-piece Heart of Depth one. The two-piece Gladiator’s Finale grants an attack bonus of 18 percent.

While the two-piece set is a solid option for Tartaglia, the full four-piece Gladiator’s Finale only functions on characters who wield a sword, claymore, or polearm. Thus, equipping it to him would be useless.

Noblesse Oblige

The last option that is suitable for players looking for an alternate Artifact build is the two-piece Noblesse Oblige set. This set pairs great with a two-piece Heart of Depth set as the two-piece set increases elemental burst damage by 20 percent.

The full four-piece set is not generally recommended for Tartaglia unless you are truly seeking just a general attack increase. Equipping the four-piece set grants all party members a 20 percent attack increase for 12 seconds after the character that this set is equipped to conduct an Elemental Burst.

Ascension Materials

Most of the required Ascension Materials for Tartaglia are fairly easy to obtain. Players will need to regularly take on Fatui Skirmishers, Fatui Cicin Mages, and Fatui Pyro Agents for the various levels of Insignia, which is fairly simple, and gather Starconch from around the beaches in Liyue and around Dragonspine.

The most difficult part of Tartaglia’s Ascension Materials is taking on the Rhodeia of Loch, better known as the Oceanid, for Cleansing Heart. This boss isn’t too difficult to beat as long as you have the right team but is much easier to defeat with the help of other players.

In total, players will need to gather 420,000 Mora, 46 Cleansing Heart, one Varunada Lazurite Sliver, nine Varunada Lazurite Fragment, nine Varunada Lazurite Chunk, six Varunada Lazurite Gemstone, 168 Starconch, 18 Recruit’s Insignia, 30 Sergeant’s Insignia, and 36 Lieutenant’s Insignia to get Tartaglia to the highest Ascension level. When broken down across each Ascension level, this becomes far more doable.

Ascension to level one requires 20,000 Mora, one Varunada Lazurite Sliver, three Starconch, and three Recruit’s Insignia.

requires 20,000 Mora, one Varunada Lazurite Sliver, three Starconch, and three Recruit’s Insignia. Ascension to level two requires 40,000 Mora, three Varunada Lazurite Fragment, two Cleansing Heart, 10 Starconch, and 15 Recruit’s Insignia.

requires 40,000 Mora, three Varunada Lazurite Fragment, two Cleansing Heart, 10 Starconch, and 15 Recruit’s Insignia. Ascension to level three requires 60,000 Mora, six Varunada Lazurite Fragment, four Cleansing Heart, 20 Starconch, and 12 Sergeant’s Insignia.

requires 60,000 Mora, six Varunada Lazurite Fragment, four Cleansing Heart, 20 Starconch, and 12 Sergeant’s Insignia. Ascension to level four requires 80,000 Mora, three Varunada Lazurite Chunk, eight Cleansing Heart, 30 Starconch, and 18 Sergeant’s Insignia.

requires 80,000 Mora, three Varunada Lazurite Chunk, eight Cleansing Heart, 30 Starconch, and 18 Sergeant’s Insignia. Ascension to level five requires 100,000 Mora, six Varunada Lazurite Chunk, 12 Cleansing Heart, 45 Starconch, and 12 Lieutenant’s Insignia.

requires 100,000 Mora, six Varunada Lazurite Chunk, 12 Cleansing Heart, 45 Starconch, and 12 Lieutenant’s Insignia. Ascension to level six requires 120,000 Mora, six Varunada Lazurite Gemstone, 20 Cleansing Heart, 60 Starconch, and 24 Lieutenant’s Insignia.

Talent Materials

The same Insignias that are required for Tartaglia’s Ascension are also needed to level up his Talents, which means players will need to attain quite a lot of them. All required levels of Teachings of Freedom can be obtained from the Forsaken Rift Domain on Sundays, Mondays, or Thursdays.

Shard of a Foul Legacy, another required Talent Material for Tartaglia, requires players to revisit the Enter the Golden House Trounce Domain. This battle is the one where players actually faced Tartaglia himself with both his Hydro Vision and Electro Delusion. Thus, as contradictory as it may seem, players will need to regularly take down that version of Tartaglia to make the Tartaglia on their team stronger.

Fully leveling up all of Tartaglia’s talents will require players to gather 1,652,500 Mora, six Recruit’s Insignia, 22 Sergeant’s Insignia, 31 Lieutenant’s Insignia, three Teachings of Freedom, 21 Guide to Freedom, 38 Philosophies of Freedom, six Shard of a Foul Legacy, and one Crown of Insight.

Since his introduction in November 2020, Tartaglia has had a total of three runs on his special featured Farewell of Snezhnaya banner. As of August 2022, the most recent run occurred from October to November 2021, which means the character is due for a rerun quite soon based on Genshin Impact’s usual patterns. Thus, anyone hoping to recruit the eleventh Fatui Harbinger to their roster should begin saving their Primogems immediately as the character will likely have a rerun sometime before the end of 2022.