Xbox Game Pass new games for January 2024

Microsoft announced the first crop of titles dropping onto Xbox Game Pass in January 2024, kicking the new year off with a bang.

The slate covers the first half of January, with it likely another bunch of titles will be announced later this month as the post on the Xbox Wire covers drops until Jan. 16—leaving a few weeks of the month yet to be announced.

January’s crop of titles is staggering, with some monstrous games, yet Baldur’s Gate and Baldur’s Gate 2 are nowhere to be seen, though they could be among the games dropping in the second half of the month, and the service will also be losing Grand Theft Auto 5.

You can see all of the Game Pass additions for January 2024 below.

Game Pass new additions for January 2024

Plenty to keep you busy. Image via Xbox

Undoubtedly the biggest highlights from January’s crop of games are Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Resident Evil 2, which will offer gamers hours of fun as they explore Viking landscapes and Raccoon City. 2020’s Valhalla was the 12th installment in the Assassin’s Creed series, while Resident Evil 2 is the 2019 remake of the 1998 classic.

Close to the Sun Jan. 3 Cloud, Console, PC Hell Let Loose Jan. 4 Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X|S Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Jan. 9 Cloud, Console, PC Figment Jan. 9 Cloud, Console, PC Super Mega Baseball 4 Jan. 11 Cloud, Console, PC We Happy Few Jan. 11 Cloud, Console, PC Resident Evil 2 Jan. 16 Cloud, Console, PC Those Who Remain Jan. 16 Cloud, Console, PC

There are no titles launching day one on Game Pass in the first half of January 2024, but the list of titles becoming available makes up for that, including the return of We Happy Few to the Game Pass library.

Game Pass removals in January 2024

Along with new additions, a new month means removals from the Game Pass library, and five titles are leaving the service in the first half of January. But Game Pass subscribers can save 20 percent when you purchase these games if you want to keep them permanently.