Baldur’s Gate One and 2 are mysteriously missing from Game Pass again, despite Microsoft’s promises

Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass mobile app has alerted fans that the first two Baldur’s Gate games are coming to the service, yet they’re nowhere to be seen in the January line-up, which was shared on Jan. 3.

According to TrueAchievements, the app specifically mentions the Enhanced Editions for Baldur’s Gate and Baldur’s Gate 2, remasters of the original games which launched for Xbox consoles in 2019. “Rediscover two RPG Classics. Customize your hero, recruit brave allies, and explore mystical realms in your search for adventure, profit… and the truth. Play Baldur’s Gate 1 and 2 with Game Pass,” reads the notification.

This makes it sound like both games are currently available on Game Pass—except they’re not. What’s more, Microsoft has since announced which games are being added throughout January and while it includes big titles like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and the Resident Evil 2 remake (plus a reminder that Grand Theft Auto 5 is leaving Game Pass), there’s no sign of either of the Baldur’s Gate games. Nor is there any indication that Microsoft plans to include more games in the coming weeks.

On its own, this could be seen as a simple error on Microsoft’s part and not enough evidence to assume the two Baldur’s Gate games are planned for Game Pass. However, the exact same thing happened in August last year, as noted by Twitter user Idle Sloth. The Game Pass mobile app sent out a notification about how both games were available on the service yet they remained completely absent.

At this point, it’s reasonable to believe Microsoft intends on adding the first two Baldur’s Gate games to Game Pass at some point. It’s just a matter of “when” rather than “if,” unless the company says otherwise. Don’t expect Baldur’s Gate 3 developer Larian Studios to comment on it though since it had no involvement with those games; they were developed by Overhaul Games, with the console ports handled by Skybound Games.

Speaking of Baldur’s Gate 3, Larian Studios head Swen Vincke has said there are zero plans to bring that to Game Pass, arguing there’s a “fair price to be paid” for something so meaty and rich with content.

Not being able to play one of 2023’s most lauded video games at no extra price may be disappointing for some, but the Xbox version of Baldur’s Gate 3 isn’t exactly in the best shape at the moment. It’s still suffering from a severe issue which is costing players their save files—though a permanent fix is in the works.