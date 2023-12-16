Larian founder insists Baldur’s Gate 3 isn’t coming Game Pass, as ‘there’s a fair price to be paid’

Baldur’s Gate 3 is a critically acclaimed and highly beloved title by almost everyone who’s played it. As such, it is no surprise that many players want to play it, and several of those players would rather play it for free via Xbox Game Pass.

In a recent IGN interview, Larian Studios Founder Swen Vincke explained why the highly beloved title will not be coming to Xbox Game Pass. Vincke has stated that the developer had previously confirmed the title would not be coming to the subscription service, and the studio never planned on it being put on the service.

Image via Larian Studios

“Oh, we always said from the get-go,” Vincke said, “it wasn’t going to be on Game Pass, it’s not going to be on Game Pass.” Vincke also clarifies that he believes the game provides a lot of content and that “there’s a fair price to be paid for that.” “We don’t charge you any micro-transactions on top of it,” he said, “so you get what you pay for.”

Baldur’s Gate 3‘s appeal is at an all-time high right now. It recently won several awards at The Game Awards, including the Game of the Year, and has been nominated for countless others. As such, it’s no surprise that players are desperate to play it, many of whom are looking to get it for as cheap as possible.

The Xbox Game Pass famously makes new and popular titles like Lies of P, Far Cry 6, Remnant 2, and more available to its subscribers for free. Many have hoped Baldur’s Gate 3 would be among those titles, especially as it is now available on both the Xbox Series X|S, and PC, but those hopes have now been definitely dashed by Vincke. A fair price is a fair price.