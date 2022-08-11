Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘LIN’

On most days, it won’t take long for longtime players to get the Wordle answer right. Especially those who already have a strategy in place. But strategies work differently depending on the word of the day, so it’s not that uncommon to feel stuck.

Sometimes, after a few guesses, you have a combination of two or three letters and still no idea of what the actual answer might be.

If the letters you found today are “L,” “I,” and “N” together somewhere in the word, check out the list below to know your options and what to do next.

Five-letter words with “LIN” to try on Wordle

ALINE

BLIND

BLING

BLINI

BLINK

BLINY

CLINE

CLING

CLINK

COLIN

ELINT

FLING

FLINT

GLINT

KYLIN

LINAC

LINDY

LINED

LINEN

LINER

LINES

LINEY

LINGA

LINGO

LINGS

LINGY

LININ

LINKS

LINKY

LINNS

LINNY

LINOS

LINTS

LINTY

LINUM

PLINK

SLING

SLINK

The first thing to do now is pay attention to where the sequence “LIN” is in the word and cross out all the options with different placements. Then, it is time to figure out what the other two letters are.

In general, some of the ones that appear the most frequently are “E,” “G,” “S,” “Y,” and even a second instance of “N,” but the actual list may vary depending on how you narrow down the initial options. Try not to re-use letters that came out gray before, because that gives little information.

Also, keep in mind that sometimes the “S” appears at the end of plural forms. While those are valid Wordle guesses, they will never be the answer to the puzzle, so you should avoid them over the final guesses to avoid wasting precious time.

If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT).