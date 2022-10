Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘E’ and ‘V’

Wordle is a word game that has quickly become famous with the help of social media since its launch in Oct. 2021.

Since then, it didn’t take long to be acquired by the New York Times, and this year its boardgame version was announced so that players around the world can have unlimited fun with friends and family. These actions just show how Wordle’s success has no end date. If it depends on the game itself, your players can continue playing daily for another ten years without having to change a single line of code.

The objective of the game has always been simple, find out what the secret word is. For this, players need to try to guess correctly and each failure gives important clues about which of the letters used are present in the correct answer and if their positions are right or wrong.

This simple premise took the world by storm and the New York Times website now has thousands of hits on its latest addition to the games catalog.

Related: Wordle Game Help: 5-letter words with ‘E’ and ‘O’

In case you like the game but are having trouble finding the correct answer after discovering the presence of the letters “E” and “V”, here is a list of five-letter words with these letters arranged in alphabetical order.

Five-letter words with ‘E’ and ‘V’ to try on Wordle

above

advew

agave

aiver

alive

amove

avale

avels

avens

avers

avert

avine

avise

avize

avyze

awave

bevel

bever

bevor

bevue

bevvy

blive

brave

breve

calve

carve

caved

cavel

caver

caves

cavie

chave

chevy

chive

cives

civet

civie

clave

cleve

clove

coved

coven

cover

coves

covet

covey

crave

cruve

curve

cuvee

daven

deave

deeve

deevs

delve

dervs

devas

devel

devil

devon

devot

dived

diver

dives

doved

doven

dover

doves

dovie

drave

drive

drove

duvet

eaved

eaves

eeven

eevns

elvan

elver

elves

emove

envoi

envoy

erevs

eruvs

erven

ervil

evade

evens

event

evert

every

evets

evhoe

evict

evils

evite

evohe

evoke

fauve

favel

faver

faves

fever

fiver

fives

fovea

ganev

gavel

gived

given

giver

gives

glove

grave

greve

grove

gyved

gyves

halve

haven

haver

haves

heave

heavy

helve

hevea

hived

hiver

hives

hoove

hovea

hoved

hovel

hoven

hover

hoves

ivied

ivies

javel

jived

jiver

jives

jivey

juves

keeve

kerve

kevel

kevil

kieve

knave

knive

kvell

laevo

laved

laver

laves

leave

leavy

levee

level

lever

levin

levis

lieve

lived

liven

liver

lives

livre

loave

loved

lover

loves

lovey

lurve

mauve

maven

mavie

meved

meves

mieve

moove

moved

mover

moves

movie

mvule

naeve

naevi

naive

navel

naves

navew

neive

nerve

nervy

nevel

never

neves

nevus

nieve

novae

novel

oaves

ogive

olive

ovate

ovels

ovens

overs

overt

ovine

ovule

parev

parve

paved

paven

paver

paves

peavy

peeve

perve

pervs

poove

preve

prove

raved

ravel

raven

raver

raves

reave

reeve

reive

revel

revet

revie

revue

rieve

rived

rivel

riven

river

rives

rivet

roved

roven

rover

roves

salve

saved

saver

saves

savey

selva

senvy

serve

servo

seven

sever

shave

sheva

shive

shove

sieve

siver

skive

slave

slive

slove

soave

solve

stave

stive

stove

suave

swive

syver

taver

trave

trove

uveal

uveas

vaded

vades

vague

vaire

vales

valet

valse

value

valve

vaned

vanes

varec

vares

varve

vases

vaute

vawte

veale

veals

vealy

veena

veeps

veers

veery

vegan

vegas

veges

vegie

vegos

vehme

veils

veily

veins

veiny

velar

velds

veldt

veles

vells

velum

venae

venal

vends

veney

venge

venin

venom

vents

venue

venus

verbs

verge

verra

verry

verse

verso

verst

verts

vertu

verve

vespa

vesta

vests

vetch

vexed

vexer

vexes

vexil

vezir

vibes

vibex

vibey

viced

vices

video

viers

views

viewy

vilde

viler

vimen

vined

viner

vines

vinew

viper

vired

vireo

vires

virge

vised

vises

visie

visne

vitae

vitex

viver

vives

vixen

vleis

vlies

voces

voema

vogie

vogue

voice

voile

volae

voled

voles

volet

volte

volve

vomer

voted

voter

votes

vouge

vowed

vowel

vower

voxel

waive

waved

waver

waves

wavey

weave

wived

wiver

wives

wolve

woven

yeven

yeves

All words used to form this list are accepted as valid by the Wordle system and can help you find the correct answer. Always start by guessing the most common words, as they are more likely to be the correct answers.