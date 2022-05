Wordle Game Help: 5-letter words with “E” and “O”

Wordle and its several alternative versions have become part of many players’ daily routines. Each day, the game will pick a random five-letter word from its internal dictionary, which players then need to guess within six tries. There are no clues but the letters themselves, changing colors after each guess to indicate if they are in the right position or in the word at all.

One of the most common strategies in the game is to start with a word that has at least three vowels. While that is helpful up to a certain point, it can also leave players stuck with one or more vowels, maybe not even knowing where exactly they fit in the word. That is where we come in.

Below you will find a list of five-letter words containing both “E” and “O,” including instances where one of them appears more than once.

Five-letter words with “E” and “O”

ABODE

ABOVE

ADOBE

ADORE

ADOZE

AEONS

AFORE

AGONE

ALOES

ALONE

AMOLE

ANODE

ANOLE

AROSE

ATONE

AWOKE

AXONE

AZOLE

AZOTE

BEANO

BEBOP

BEFOG

BEGOT

BELON

BELOW

BENTO

BESOM

BESOT

BETON

BEVOR

BIOME

BLOKE

BOCCE

BODED

BODES

BOEUF

BOGEY

BOGIE

BOGLE

BOHEA

BOITE

BOKEH

BOLES

BOMBE

BONCE

BONED

BONER

BONES

BONEY

BONNE

BONZE

BOOED

BOOZE

BORED

BORER

BORES

BORNE

BOTEL

BOULE

BOUSE

BOWED

BOWEL

BOWER

BOWSE

BOXED

BOXER

BOXES

BROKE

BROME

BROSE

BUTEO

CAMEO

CANOE

CELLO

CELOM

CENTO

CEORL

CEROS

CHEMO

CHOKE

CHORE

CHOSE

CLONE

CLOSE

CLOVE

CLOZE

COBLE

CODEC

CODED

CODEN

CODER

CODES

CODEX

COEDS

COHOE

COKED

COKES

COLED

COLES

COMAE

COMBE

COMER

COMES

COMET

COMTE

CONED

CONES

CONEY

CONGE

CONTE

COOED

COOEE

COOER

COOEY

COPED

COPEN

COPER

COPES

COPSE

CORED

CORER

CORES

CORSE

COSEC

COSES

COSET

COSEY

COSIE

COTED

COTES

COUDE

COUPE

COVED

COVEN

COVER

COVES

COVET

COVEY

COWED

COWER

COXAE

COXED

COXES

COYED

COYER

COZEN

COZES

COZEY

COZIE

CREDO

CRONE

CRORE

CROZE

DECOR

DECOS

DECOY

DEFOG

DEKKO

DEMOB

DEMOI

DEMON

DEMOS

DEOXY

DEPOT

DETOX

DEVON

DHOLE

DIODE

DOBES

DOBIE

DODGE

DOERS

DOEST

DOETH

DOGES

DOGEY

DOGIE

DOLCE

DOLED

DOLES

DOMED

DOMES

DONEE

DONNE

DOPED

DOPER

DOPES

DOPEY

DORES

DOSED

DOSER

DOSES

DOTED

DOTER

DOTES

DOUCE

DOUSE

DOVEN

DOVES

DOWED

DOWEL

DOWER

DOWIE

DOWSE

DOXIE

DOYEN

DOZED

DOZEN

DOZER

DOZES

DROKE

DRONE

DROVE

EBONS

EBONY

EBOOK

ECHOS

EIDOS

EIKON

EJIDO

ELBOW

ELOIN

ELOPE

EMBOW

EMOJI

EMOTE

ENDOW

ENJOY

ENOKI

ENOLS

ENORM

ENOWS

ENROL

ENVOI

ENVOY

EOSIN

EPHOD

EPHOR

EPOCH

EPODE

EPOXY

ERGOT

ERODE

EROSE

ERROR

ERUGO

ESCOT

ESTOP

ETHOS

EUROS

EVOKE

EXOME

EXONS

EXPOS

EXTOL

FELON

FEODS

FEOFF

FETOR

FLOES

FOEHN

FOGEY

FOGIE

FOLEY

FORCE

FORES

FOREX

FORGE

FORME

FORTE

FOSSE

FOVEA

FOXED

FOXES

FOYER

FROES

FRORE

FROZE

GECKO

GEMOT

GENOA

GENOM

GENRO

GEODE

GEOID

GESSO

GLOBE

GLOVE

GLOZE

GNOME

GODET

GOERS

GOEST

GOETH

GOFER

GOLEM

GOMER

GONEF

GONER

GOOEY

GOOSE

GORED

GORES

GORGE

GORSE

GOUGE

GOXES

GREGO

GROPE

GROVE

HELIO

HELLO

HELOS

HELOT

HERON

HEROS

HOERS

HOISE

HOKED

HOKES

HOKEY

HOLED

HOLES

HOLEY

HOLME

HOMED

HOMER

HOMES

HOMEY

HOMIE

HONED

HONER

HONES

HONEY

HOOEY

HOPED

HOPER

HOPES

HORDE

HORSE

HOSED

HOSEL

HOSEN

HOSER

HOSES

HOSEY

HOTEL

HOUSE

HOVEL

HOVER

HOWES

HOYLE

IRONE

JETON

JOEYS

JOKED

JOKER

JOKES

JOKEY

JOLES

JONES

JOULE

JOWED

JOYED

KEBOB

KENDO

KENOS

KETOL

KOELS

KOINE

KOPEK

KOPJE

KRONE

LAEVO

LEMON

LENOS

LENTO

LEONE

LOBED

LOBES

LOCHE

LOCIE

LODEN

LODES

LODGE

LOESS

LOGES

LONER

LONGE

LOOED

LOOEY

LOOIE

LOOSE

LOPED

LOPER

LOPES

LORES

LOSEL

LOSER

LOSES

LOTTE

LOUIE

LOUPE

LOUSE

LOVED

LOVER

LOVES

LOVEY

LOWED

LOWER

LOWES

LOWSE

LOXED

LOXES

MAHOE

MELON

MEMOS

MENTO

MEOUS

MEOWS

MESON

METOL

METRO

MEZZO

MIMEO

MODEL

MODEM

MODES

MOHEL

MOIRE

MOKES

MOLES

MOMES

MONDE

MONEY

MONIE

MONTE

MOOED

MOOSE

MOPED

MOPER

MOPES

MOPEY

MORAE

MOREL

MORES

MORSE

MOSEY

MOSTE

MOTEL

MOTES

MOTET

MOTEY

MOTTE

MOUES

MOUSE

MOVED

MOVER

MOVES

MOVIE

MOWED

MOWER

MOXIE

MYOPE

NEONS

NEROL

NETOP

NOBLE

NODES

NOELS

NOISE

NOMEN

NOMES

NONCE

NONES

NONET

NOOSE

NOSED

NOSES

NOSEY

NOTED

NOTER

NOTES

NOVAE

NOVEL

OAKED

OAKEN

OARED

OASES

OATEN

OATER

OAVES

OBEAH

OBELI

OBESE

OBEYS

OBJET

OBOES

OBOLE

OCEAN

OCHER

OCHES

OCHRE

OCKER

OCREA

OCTET

ODDER

ODEON

ODEUM

ODYLE

OFFED

OFFER

OFTEN

OFTER

OGEED

OGEES

OGIVE

OGLED

OGLER

OGLES

OGRES

OILED

OILER

OKEHS

OLDEN

OLDER

OLDIE

OLEIC

OLEIN

OLEOS

OLEUM

OLIVE

OLLIE

OMBER

OMBRE

OMEGA

OMENS

OMERS

ONCET

ONERY

ONSET

OOHED

OORIE

OOZED

OOZES

OPENS

OPERA

OPINE

OPTED

ORATE

ORBED

ORDER

OREAD

ORIEL

ORLES

ORMER

OSIER

OTHER

OTTER

OUNCE

OUPHE

OURIE

OUSEL

OUTED

OUTER

OUTRE

OUZEL

OVATE

OVENS

OVERS

OVERT

OVINE

OVULE

OWIES

OWLET

OWNED

OWNER

OWSEN

OXERS

OXEYE

OXIDE

OXIME

OXTER

OYERS

OZONE

PAEON

PAREO

PASEO

PEDRO

PEKOE

PELON

PENGO

PEONS

PEONY

PEPOS

PERVO

PESOS

PESTO

PETTO

PHONE

PIEZO

PLEON

PLOYE

POEMS

POESY

POETS

POGEY

POISE

POKED

POKER

POKES

POKEY

POLED

POLER

POLES

POMBE

POMES

PONCE

PONES

POOED

POPES

PORED

PORES

POSED

POSER

POSES

POSEY

POSSE

POWER

POXED

POXES

PREOP

PROBE

PROEM

PROLE

PRONE

PROSE

PROVE

PSOAE

QUOTE

REBOP

RECON

RECTO

REDON

REDOS

REDOX

RENOS

REOIL

REORG

REPOS

REPOT

REPRO

RESOD

RESOW

RETRO

REWON

ROBED

ROBES

ROBLE

RODEO

RODES

ROGER

ROGUE

ROLES

ROMEO

RONDE

ROOSE

ROPED

ROPER

ROPES

ROPEY

ROQUE

ROSED

ROSES

ROSET

ROTES

ROTTE

ROUEN

ROUES

ROUGE

ROUSE

ROUTE

ROVED

ROVEN

ROVER

ROVES

ROWED

ROWEL

ROWEN

ROWER

SCONE

SCOPE

SCORE

SECCO

SEGNO

SEGOS

SENOR

SEPOY

SEROW

SERVO

SETON

SEXTO

SHEOL

SHERO

SHMOE

SHOED

SHOER

SHOES

SHONE

SHORE

SHOTE

SHOVE

SLOES

SLOPE

SMOKE

SMOTE

SNORE

SOAVE

SOBER

SOCES

SOCLE

SOKES

SOLED

SOLEI

SOLES

SOLVE

SONDE

SONES

SOOEY

SORED

SOREL

SORER

SORES

SOUSE

SOWED

SOWER

SPODE

SPOKE

SPORE

STENO

STOAE

STOKE

STOLE

STONE

STOPE

STORE

STOVE

SWORE

TELCO

TELOI

TELOS

TEMPO

TENNO

TENON

TENOR

TEPOY

THOLE

THOSE

THROE

TOEAS

TOGAE

TOGUE

TOILE

TOKED

TOKEN

TOKER

TOKES

TOLED

TOLES

TOMES

TONED

TONER

TONES

TONEY

TONNE

TOPED

TOPEE

TOPER

TOPES

TOPHE

TOQUE

TORES

TORSE

TORTE

TOTED

TOTEM

TOTER

TOTES

TOUSE

TOWED

TOWEL

TOWER

TOWIE

TOYED

TOYER

TRODE

TROKE

TRONE

TROPE

TROVE

UREDO

VENOM

VERSO

VIDEO

VIREO

VOCES

VOGIE

VOGUE

VOICE

VOILE

VOLED

VOLES

VOLTE

VOMER

VOTED

VOTER

VOTES

VOWED

VOWEL

VOWER

VOXEL

WHOLE

WHORE

WHOSE

WODGE

WOKEN

WOKER

WOMEN

WOOED

WOOER

WORSE

WOVEN

WOWED

WOWEE

WROTE

XENON

XEROX

YODEL

YODLE

YOGEE

YOKED

YOKEL

YOKES

YORES

YOUSE

YOWED

YOWES

YOWIE

ZENDO

ZEROS

ZLOTE

ZOEAE

ZOEAL

ZOEAS

ZONAE

ZONED

ZONER

ZONES

ZOOEY

ZOWEE

ZOWIE

Since there are so many words on the list, you can narrow it down by using a few different strategies. The first thing to do is rule out all the words that have those letters in places incompatible with the clues you found. For example, if you already know your second letter is not an “O,” you can rule out about half of the list. It becomes even easier if you know exactly where your “O” and your “E” are, and if any of them appear more than once. Any consonants you may have found will also help reduce the number of possible words to guess. And finally, you should avoid plural forms, because they will never be chosen for the daily Wordle.

If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT).