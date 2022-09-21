Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘C’ in the middle

Wordle has many players who share their results through social media. It didn’t take long for the New York Times to take an interest in the game and buy it.

Players have strategized over time to be able to solve Wordle efficiently. There are tips and tricks that can help players of many different skill levels, but each player will choose their favorite way to play the game.

A very common way to start guessing is to use all vowels in the first two attempts. Knowing a few words with mostly vowels can make a player want to always start with the same words and then develop their options for that specific day. This strategy can almost guarantee to find some correct letter, even if it is out of position, as most words have vowels.

Other research shows that a very efficient way to start is to use the word ‘SLATE’, which can reduce the following options to less than a few hundred words. For those who like to diversify their first attempts, ‘CRANE’ and ‘TRACE’ are also words that contain some of the most common letters and will certainly yield a good start to the game.

Even using your favorite strategy might not stop you from getting stuck.

If you’ve used your first guesses and only found that the correct answer has the letter ‘C’ at the third position, here are some five-letter words with ‘C’ in the middle, sorted alphabetically so you’ll have less work to do with filtering your choices by the letters you’ve already eliminated.

Five-letter words with ‘C’ in the middle to try on Wordle

abcee

accas

accoy

aecia

alcid

alcos

ancho

ancle

ancon

arced

arcus

ascot

ascus

bacca

bacco

baccy

bacha

bachs

backs

bacon

becap

becke

becks

biccy

bicep

bices

bocca

bocce

bocci

boche

bocks

buchu

bucko

bucks

bucku

cacao

cacas

cache

cacky

cacti

cecal

cecum

cocas

cocci

cocco

cocks

cocky

cocoa

cocos

cycad

cycas

cycle

cyclo

daces

dacha

dacks

decad

decaf

decal

decay

decko

decks

decor

decos

decoy

decry

diced

dicer

dices

dicey

dicht

dicks

dicky

dicot

dicta

dicts

dicty

docht

docks

docos

ducal

ducat

duces

duchy

ducks

ducky

ducts

elchi

emcee

escar

escot

excel

faced

facer

faces

facet

facia

facts

fecal

feces

fecht

fecit

fecks

fices

fiche

fichu

ficin

ficos

ficus

focal

focus

fucks

fucus

fyces

gecko

gecks

gucks

gucky

hacek

hacks

hecht

hecks

hicks

hocks

hocus

hucks

incle

incog

incur

incus

incut

itchy

jacal

jacks

jacky

jocko

jocks

jucos

kacha

kecks

kicks

kicky

laced

lacer

laces

lacet

lacey

lacks

leccy

lichi

licht

licit

licks

local

lochs

locks

locos

locum

locus

luces

lucid

lucks

lucky

lucre

lycea

lycee

lycra

macaw

maced

macer

maces

mache

machi

macho

machs

macks

macle

macon

macro

mecca

mecks

micas

miche

micht

micks

micky

micos

micra

micro

mocha

mochs

mochy

mocks

mucho

mucic

mucid

mucin

mucks

mucky

mucor

mucro

mucus

nache

nacho

nacre

necks

nicad

nicer

niche

nicht

nicks

nicky

nicol

nocks

nucha

occam

occur

oncer

onces

oncet

oncus

orcas

orcin

oscar

oucht

owche

pacas

paced

pacer

paces

pacey

pacha

packs

pacos

pacta

pacts

pecan

pechs

pecke

pecks

pecky

pical

picas

piccy

picks

picky

picot

picra

picul

pocks

pocky

pucan

pucer

puces

pucka

pucks

raced

racer

races

rache

racks

racon

recal

recap

recce

recco

reccy

recit

recks

recon

recta

recti

recto

recur

recut

riced

ricer

rices

ricey

richt

ricin

ricks

rocks

rocky

ruche

rucks

sacks

sacra

secco

sechs

sects

shchi

sices

sicht

sicko

sicks

socas

socko

socks

socle

succi

sucks

sucky

sucre

sycee

syces

tacan

taces

tacet

tache

tacho

tachs

tacit

tacks

tacky

tacos

tacts

techs

techy

tecta

tical

ticca

ticed

tices

tichy

ticks

ticky

tocks

tocky

tocos

tucks

ulcer

uncap

unces

uncia

uncle

uncos

uncoy

uncus

uncut

vacua

vicar

viced

vices

vichy

vocab

vocal

voces

wacke

wacko

wacks

wacky

wecht

wicca

wicks

wicky

wocks

yacca

yacht

yacka

yacks

yecch

yechs

yechy

yocks

yucas

yucca

yucch

yucko

yucks

yucky

zacks

zocco

All the words on this list are accepted by Wordle and will give you more clues as to which letters are present or not in the word of the day until you get it right.

Another good tip to get it right as early as possible is to find which other vowels are present in the word of the day to narrow down your options. Beware of words that may have repeated letters and don’t forget to try words you already know first, since Wordle tends to choose more common words as the right answer.

These tips should help you complete your latest Wordle task.