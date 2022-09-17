Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘C’ and ‘U’

Wordle is a very simple and easy-to-play game. All types of players can have fun playing it by going to the New York Times website and guessing words. The only clues available to guess the answer are the letters of words that have already been used. That’s why it’s important to choose a good word to start with, and a very common strategy is to use words with many vowels.

Words with mostly vowels can help to guarantee a correct letter in the first two attempts, as most possible answers will have at least one vowel. The word “ADIEU” is a more interesting option than “AUDIO,” as it includes the letter “E” in place of “O.” The most common vowels are just “A” and “E,” so you have a better chance of finding correct letters on the first try this way.

If the strategy doesn’t work and no vowel is at least yellow, it’s best to consider including the letter “Y” in your next attempt. Knowing words that don’t have any vowels can help in these cases.

If you’ve used your first guesses and only found that the correct answer has the letters “C” and “U,” here are some five-letter words with “C” and “U,” sorted alphabetically so you’ll have less work to do with filtering your choices by the letters you’ve already eliminated.

Five-letter words with ‘C’ and ‘U’ to try on Wordle

acute

adunc

amuck

arcus

ascus

aulic

auric

buchu

bucko

bucks

bucku

bunce

bunch

bunco

butch

cajun

camus

capul

caput

casus

cauda

cauks

cauld

caulk

cauls

caums

caups

causa

cause

cecum

centu

chiru

chout

choux

chubs

chuck

chufa

chuff

chugs

chump

chums

chunk

churl

churn

churr

chuse

chute

claut

cloud

clour

clous

clout

clubs

cluck

clued

clues

clump

clung

clunk

cogue

comus

conus

cornu

couch

coude

cough

could

count

coupe

coups

courb

courd

coure

cours

court

couth

coypu

croup

crout

cruck

crude

cruds

crudy

cruel

crues

cruet

crumb

crump

cruor

crura

cruse

crush

crust

crusy

cruve

cubby

cubeb

cubed

cuber

cubes

cubic

cubit

cuddy

cuffo

cuffs

cuifs

cuing

cuish

cuits

cukes

culch

culet

culex

culls

cully

culms

culpa

culti

cults

culty

cumec

cumin

cundy

cunei

cunts

cupel

cupid

cuppa

cuppy

curat

curbs

curch

curds

curdy

cured

curer

cures

curet

curfs

curia

curie

curio

curli

curls

curly

curns

curny

currs

curry

curse

cursi

curst

curve

curvy

cusec

cushy

cusks

cusps

cusso

cutch

cuter

cutes

cutey

cutie

cutin

cutis

cutto

cutty

cutup

cuvee

deuce

douce

doucs

ducal

ducat

duces

duchy

ducks

ducky

ducts

dunce

dunch

duroc

dutch

ecrus

educe

educt

eruct

fichu

ficus

focus

fucks

fucus

furca

gaucy

guaco

gucks

gucky

gulch

heuch

hocus

hucks

humic

hunch

hutch

ictus

incur

incus

incut

jucos

juice

juicy

junco

kutch

lauch

leuch

leuco

locum

locus

luach

luces

lucid

lucks

lucky

lucre

ludic

lunch

lurch

mouch

mucho

mucic

mucid

mucin

mucks

mucky

mucor

mucro

mucus

mulch

mulct

munch

musca

music

mutch

nauch

nucha

occur

oculi

oncus

oucht

ounce

picul

pluck

pouch

pubic

pucan

pucer

puces

pucka

pucks

pudic

punce

punch

quack

quich

quick

recur

recut

ruche

rucks

runch

runic

sauce

sauch

saucy

scaud

scaup

scaur

schul

scoug

scoup

scour

scout

scrub

scrum

scuba

scudi

scudo

scuds

scuff

scuft

scugs

sculk

scull

sculp

sculs

scums

scups

scurf

scurs

scuse

scuta

scute

scuts

scuzz

shuck

snuck

souce

souct

stuck

succi

sucks

sucky

sucre

sulci

sumac

teuch

touch

truce

truck

tucks

tunic

ulcer

umiac

uncap

unces

uncia

uncle

uncos

uncoy

uncus

uncut

ureic

vacua

vauch

vouch

yucas

yucca

yucch

yucko

yucks

yucky

All the words on this list are accepted by Wordle, and will give you more clues as to which letters are present or not in the word of the day. Another good tip to get it right as early as possible is to find which other vowels are present in the word of the day to narrow down your options. Beware of words that may have repeated letters, and don’t forget to try words you already know first, since Wordle tends to choose more common words as the right answer.

These tips should help you complete your latest Wordle task.