Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘C’ and ‘U’

Wordle is a very simple and easy-to-play game. All types of players can have fun playing it by going to the New York Times website and guessing words. The only clues available to guess the answer are the letters of words that have already been used. That’s why it’s important to choose a good word to start with, and a very common strategy is to use words with many vowels.
Words with mostly vowels can help to guarantee a correct letter in the first two attempts, as most possible answers will have at least one vowel. The word “ADIEU” is a more interesting option than “AUDIO,” as it includes the letter “E” in place of “O.” The most common vowels are just “A” and “E,” so you have a better chance of finding correct letters on the first try this way.
If the strategy doesn’t work and no vowel is at least yellow, it’s best to consider including the letter “Y” in your next attempt. Knowing words that don’t have any vowels can help in these cases.
If you’ve used your first guesses and only found that the correct answer has the letters “C” and “U,” here are some five-letter words with “C” and “U,” sorted alphabetically so you’ll have less work to do with filtering your choices by the letters you’ve already eliminated.
Five-letter words with ‘C’ and ‘U’ to try on Wordle
- acute
- adunc
- amuck
- arcus
- ascus
- aulic
- auric
- buchu
- bucko
- bucks
- bucku
- bunce
- bunch
- bunco
- butch
- cajun
- camus
- capul
- caput
- casus
- cauda
- cauks
- cauld
- caulk
- cauls
- caums
- caups
- causa
- cause
- cecum
- centu
- chiru
- chout
- choux
- chubs
- chuck
- chufa
- chuff
- chugs
- chump
- chums
- chunk
- churl
- churn
- churr
- chuse
- chute
- claut
- cloud
- clour
- clous
- clout
- clubs
- cluck
- clued
- clues
- clump
- clung
- clunk
- cogue
- comus
- conus
- cornu
- couch
- coude
- cough
- could
- count
- coupe
- coups
- courb
- courd
- coure
- cours
- court
- couth
- coypu
- croup
- crout
- cruck
- crude
- cruds
- crudy
- cruel
- crues
- cruet
- crumb
- crump
- cruor
- crura
- cruse
- crush
- crust
- crusy
- cruve
- cubby
- cubeb
- cubed
- cuber
- cubes
- cubic
- cubit
- cuddy
- cuffo
- cuffs
- cuifs
- cuing
- cuish
- cuits
- cukes
- culch
- culet
- culex
- culls
- cully
- culms
- culpa
- culti
- cults
- culty
- cumec
- cumin
- cundy
- cunei
- cunts
- cupel
- cupid
- cuppa
- cuppy
- curat
- curbs
- curch
- curds
- curdy
- cured
- curer
- cures
- curet
- curfs
- curia
- curie
- curio
- curli
- curls
- curly
- curns
- curny
- currs
- curry
- curse
- cursi
- curst
- curve
- curvy
- cusec
- cushy
- cusks
- cusps
- cusso
- cutch
- cuter
- cutes
- cutey
- cutie
- cutin
- cutis
- cutto
- cutty
- cutup
- cuvee
- deuce
- douce
- doucs
- ducal
- ducat
- duces
- duchy
- ducks
- ducky
- ducts
- dunce
- dunch
- duroc
- dutch
- ecrus
- educe
- educt
- eruct
- fichu
- ficus
- focus
- fucks
- fucus
- furca
- gaucy
- guaco
- gucks
- gucky
- gulch
- heuch
- hocus
- hucks
- humic
- hunch
- hutch
- ictus
- incur
- incus
- incut
- jucos
- juice
- juicy
- junco
- kutch
- lauch
- leuch
- leuco
- locum
- locus
- luach
- luces
- lucid
- lucks
- lucky
- lucre
- ludic
- lunch
- lurch
- mouch
- mucho
- mucic
- mucid
- mucin
- mucks
- mucky
- mucor
- mucro
- mucus
- mulch
- mulct
- munch
- musca
- music
- mutch
- nauch
- nucha
- occur
- oculi
- oncus
- oucht
- ounce
- picul
- pluck
- pouch
- pubic
- pucan
- pucer
- puces
- pucka
- pucks
- pudic
- punce
- punch
- quack
- quich
- quick
- recur
- recut
- ruche
- rucks
- runch
- runic
- sauce
- sauch
- saucy
- scaud
- scaup
- scaur
- schul
- scoug
- scoup
- scour
- scout
- scrub
- scrum
- scuba
- scudi
- scudo
- scuds
- scuff
- scuft
- scugs
- sculk
- scull
- sculp
- sculs
- scums
- scups
- scurf
- scurs
- scuse
- scuta
- scute
- scuts
- scuzz
- shuck
- snuck
- souce
- souct
- stuck
- succi
- sucks
- sucky
- sucre
- sulci
- sumac
- teuch
- touch
- truce
- truck
- tucks
- tunic
- ulcer
- umiac
- uncap
- unces
- uncia
- uncle
- uncos
- uncoy
- uncus
- uncut
- ureic
- vacua
- vauch
- vouch
- yucas
- yucca
- yucch
- yucko
- yucks
- yucky
All the words on this list are accepted by Wordle, and will give you more clues as to which letters are present or not in the word of the day. Another good tip to get it right as early as possible is to find which other vowels are present in the word of the day to narrow down your options. Beware of words that may have repeated letters, and don’t forget to try words you already know first, since Wordle tends to choose more common words as the right answer.
These tips should help you complete your latest Wordle task.