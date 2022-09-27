Who are the Try Guys and what happened to them?

Since 2014, the Try Guys have been one of the internet’s most beloved content creator groups. They’re known for making hilarious segments where a group of friends tries out many different things, including baking a pie without a recipe, trying out nail extensions, and even trying out 14 hours of a labor pain simulation.

The group was founded in 2014 when all of the members still worked for BuzzFeed as employees, and their videos have racked up over 100 million views on the BuzzFeed YouTube channel over the past several years.

In 2018, however, the group announced that the Try Guys were no longer going to be a part of BuzzFeed and were creating an independent production company called 2nd Try LLC. They were also able to gain full rights over the Try Guys brand, even though BuzzFeed remained their branded content and advertising sales representative.

Did Ned Fulmer leave the Try Guys?

In September 2022, rumors surfaced around former Try Guys member Ned Fulmer, who was allegedly caught cheating on his wife Ariel. The 35-year-old was supposedly seen at a nightclub with the show’s associate producer Alexandra Herring while the team was filming a video in Las Vegas.

Among other instances of proof, a video circulated around social media showing the two kissing at the club in the middle of the dance floor. Fans also noticed that Fulmer was no longer featured in recent videos or thumbnails, causing them to believe in the rumors. Eventually, the Try Guys posted a statement on social media saying that the group would not be working with Fulmer moving forward.

Fulmer also confirmed that he had a “consensual workplace relationship,” although he did not confirm whether it was with Herring. He ended his short statement by saying that his focus will now be dedicated completely to his wife and family.

The group, meanwhile, will now continue to operate with Keith Habersberger, Zach Kornfeld, and Eugene Lee Yang.