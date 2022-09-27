The Tri Guys: Ned Fulmer removed from the Try Guys after cheating allegations surface

The Try Guys will no longer be working with former member Ned Fulmer going forward after conducting an internal investigation.

The official Twitter and Instagram account for the Try Guys released a statement today saying that Fulmer will no longer be a part of the team. This decision comes after the internet exploded when rumors that Fulmer had been cheating on his wife Ariel surfaced. Fulmer was allegedly seen with associate producer Alexandra Herring while the team was in Las Vegas shooting a video. A video surfaced of the two kissing while at a club and circulated through the Try Guys Reddit, suggesting that Fulmer had been cheating on his wife with whom he has two children.

“Ned Fulmer is no longer working with the Try Guys,” the statement reads. “As a result of a thorough internal review, we do not see a path forward together. We thank you for your support as we navigate this change.”

Fulmer is one of the original four members of the Try Guys, who split from Buzzfeed in 2018. Since then, the Try Guys have amassed almost 8 million subscribers on YouTube and recently started a cooking TV show on the Food Network. The remaining members of the Try Guys have not commented on the situation. Fulmer has since confirmed that he had a “consensual workplace relationship” but has not named who it was with.

“Family should have always been my priority, but I lost focus and had a consensual workplace relationship,” Fulmer said. “I’m sorry for any pain that my actions may have caused to the guys and the fans but most of all to Ariel. The only thing that matters right now is my marriage and my children, and that’s where I am going to focus my attention.”

Herring has been with the Try Guys since they made the move from Buzzfeed and has been seen in countless videos. She was most well known for being one of the “Food Babies” alongside senior director YB Chang. Neither Herring nor Fulmer has been present in recent Try Guys videos and it is suspected that Fulmer was edited out before the last two videos were posted to YouTube.

The Try Guys have changed their once colorful logo to just orange and have removed any trace of Fulmer on social media.