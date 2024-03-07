Which platforms will Dune: Awakening be available on?

Fresh off the success of Dune: Part Two, further details surrounding a new game set in the world of Arrakis, Dune: Awakening, were revealed earlier this week.

Recommended Videos

The open-world survival MMO is a fresh take on the Dune franchise and will be developed by Funcom in collaboration with Legendary Studios. Dune: Awakening is expected to blend elements of RPG gameplay with the explorative themes of the Dune universe, and it will do it on current generation consoles and systems.

Here are the platforms where you can expect to play Dune: Awakening, as well as when you might be able to have the game in your hands.

Full list of Dune: Awakening platforms

Dune: Awakening will be available on the current generation gaming platforms, as well as PC. The most recent trailer for the game confirmed that Dune: Awakening will be purchasable on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam.

PlayStation 5

Xbox Series X|S

PC (Steam exclusive)

No indication regarding the game’s availability on Xbox One or PlayStation 4 was given, although it’s a reasonable assumption that former-generation console owners will not be able to play the game without upgrading their system.

When will Dune: Awakening be released?

There’s still no timetable for the game’s release, although new details suggest that it could be coming soon. Image via Funcom

Although there is currently no release date in place for Dune Awakening, we expect the game to be released at some point within the next two years. A 2024 launch could be ambitious for the developers, especially considering there is no announced date at this time. We expect a date for the game’s launch to be announced at some point before the end of the year, but would be (pleasantly) surprised if we’re playing it in 2024.

Prospective players can currently sign up for the Dune: Awakening beta testing period, although that does not have a date attached to it as of now, either.

Dune: Awakening will be available on PlayStation, Xbox Series consoles, and PC.