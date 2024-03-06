Category:
General

Dune Awakening devs clarify role of religion in upcoming MMO: ‘The player is not a messiah’

The open-world game set in the Dune universe is approaching its religious roots from a neutral angle.
Image of Michael Kelly
Michael Kelly
|
Published: Mar 6, 2024 12:57 pm
Dune Awakening image of players entering an Ecolab
Image via Funcom

Fans of the Dune franchise should be familiar with the central themes of religion, prophecy, and heaven-sent saviors and their effects on native societies. But in the upcoming Dune MMO, Dune Awakening, players will have the opportunity to view the many religions of Arakkis through a fresh set of eyes.

Recommended Videos

Earlier today, the Dune Awakening developers, Funcom, released a statement on social media clarifying exactly how religion will be handled in the game, confirming that the player-character will not serve as any kind of messiah. 

A Dune Awakening screencap of the player character in the pilot seat
In Dune Awakening, your character will not take on the role of a holy weapon. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Funcom

“We agree that religion is an integral part of the Dune universe,” the devs said. “This is why in Dune: Awakening you will meet and interact with people of different religions along your journey. However, as opposed to the story presented in the books, the player is not a messiah and will not play a major role in any of them.”

While the devs clarified heavily that the player will not be the focal point of any religious conflict, creating any kind of story in the Dune universe without the presence of religion would fail to do the original foundations of the story justice. Being able to make your own interpretations of the religions of Arakkis—many of which have sensitive roots to actual faiths, most notably including Islam—as opposed to a forced narrative through the eyes of a conflicted Paul Atriedes will give players their own sense of clarity as they make their way through Dune Awakening

And while it’s almost a certainty that you’ll have interactions with religious peoples such as the Bene Gesserit and the Fremen, the devs have made it obvious that there’s no intention to hamfist your character into a prophecy or conflict that not even you, much like Paul, are sure of yourself. 

“Leading people on a holy war is not why you arrive on Arrakis,” Funcom said in its statement.  

Frankly, this is a solid approach to a sensitive subject and has the makings of a great way to handle what’s easily the most uncomfortable aspect of the original Dune story. The “holy war” that’s waged in the name of Paul Atriedes during the first two Dune novels is a tragic story that’s been told before and does not need to be told again through your computer monitor. Seeing the religions of Arakkis from a completely neutral standpoint should make for a fresh take on a universe that’s been explored from countless other angles already. 

related content
Read Article How to keep land after death in Crusader Kings 3 (CK3)
Dynasty tree from Crusader Kings 3.
Category:
General
General
How to keep land after death in Crusader Kings 3 (CK3)
Andrej Barovic Andrej Barovic Mar 6, 2024
Read Article How to move your capital in Crusader Kings 3 (CK3)
Category:
General
General
How to move your capital in Crusader Kings 3 (CK3)
Zack Palm Zack Palm Mar 6, 2024
Read Article Sweet Baby Inc Detected drama, explained
The best Alan Wake perk builds you can make in Dead by Daylight
Category:
General
General
Sweet Baby Inc Detected drama, explained
Michael Beckwith Michael Beckwith Mar 6, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to keep land after death in Crusader Kings 3 (CK3)
Dynasty tree from Crusader Kings 3.
Category:
General
General
How to keep land after death in Crusader Kings 3 (CK3)
Andrej Barovic Andrej Barovic Mar 6, 2024
Read Article How to move your capital in Crusader Kings 3 (CK3)
Category:
General
General
How to move your capital in Crusader Kings 3 (CK3)
Zack Palm Zack Palm Mar 6, 2024
Read Article Sweet Baby Inc Detected drama, explained
The best Alan Wake perk builds you can make in Dead by Daylight
Category:
General
General
Sweet Baby Inc Detected drama, explained
Michael Beckwith Michael Beckwith Mar 6, 2024
Author
Michael Kelly
Staff Writer covering World of Warcraft and League of Legends, among others. Mike's been with Dot since 2020, and has been covering esports since 2018.