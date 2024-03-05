How to sign up for the Dune: Awakening beta

It’s definitely shaping up to be the year of Dune as the new movie sequel dominates theaters, and that’s only going to prove more true for gamers with the arrival of a new open-world survival MMO, Dune: Awakening.

This survival game will give fans the chance to explore Arrakis in ways that haven’t been possible before, and the best part is you can do it online with your friends. Right now there is no release date for the game, but beta testing is set to begin soon. If you’re someone who can’t wait for the full Dune: Awakening release then the good news is you could be selected to participate in the beta, but you must sign up first.

Dune: Awakening beta sign-up details

Don’t miss out. Image via Funcom

There is no way to guarantee a spot in the Dune: Awakening beta, however, you can sign up for the chance to be selected via the game’s official website.

Visit duneawakening.com Choose Beta Signup from the top navigation bar Enter your email address and agree to receive marketing materials for Dune games

That’s it! Now you’re set up to be selected for Dune: Awakening beta tests. This will be the pool of gamers used to pick the first players for the closed testing, and all future tests until the game is ready to launch.

While there is no date for this first test yet the Dune team has shared they will be contacting those who sign up with the form “soon,” so if you want to take part make sure you don’t hesitate, and get registered today.

Once you’re signed up it might also be worth joining Dune: Awakening‘s official Discord to make sure you don’t miss any news on further tests before they take place.