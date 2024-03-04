Category:
New trailer for Dune survival MMO teases sandworms, base-building, and open world combat

Beware of Shai-Hulud.
Published: Mar 4, 2024 03:27 pm
Sandworm busts out of the desert in Dune: Awakening
Image via Funcom

That Dune is so hot right now. And game developer Funcom knows it, as it’s just released a new look at its upcoming survival MMO set in the sci-fi universe, Dune: Awakening.

With Dune: Part II raking in $81.5 million in its opening weekend at the box office, the hype around the latest adaptation of Frank Herbert’s 1965 novel has reached new heights. And now, the next game set in the same universe is looking like it may have potential.

Dune: Awakening screenshot featuring planets in eclipse formation
It’s looking pretty. Image via Funcom

Funcom, makers of titles like Metal Hellsinger and Conan Exiles, revealed more of the game as part of a livestream this afternoon, culminating in a trailer that shows off some familiar survival game mechanics, like mining resources, building bases, and more.

The game takes place on Arrakis, the desert homeworld of the titular sand dunes, along with its native people, the Fremen. Dune: Awakening “brings the epic landscapes of Arrakis to vivid life” by allowing players to “explore boundless rolling dunes, ancient underground Ecology Labs, and deep canyons pockmarked with caves, where bandits seek easy prey.”

Players will be able to choose their own identities and abilities, such as the “voice”-wielding Bene Gesserit, or Mentats. The giant sandworms, or Shai-Hulud, can also be found in the trailer and the game, along with a tease for crafting items like weapons, armor, and more.

Players will also be able to create a guild and grow it into a House to “rise above your rivals and assert economic dominance by controlling valuable resources,” mimicking the world crafted by Herbert put on display in several adaptation, the latest of which stars Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya.

Beta sign-ups for Dune: Awakening can be found on the game’s website, and it also can be wishlisted on Steam ahead of its to-be-announced release.

Read Article Dune Spice Wars player numbers bounce back following initial success, hype of Dune: Part 2
Dune Spice Wars trailer screenshot of Arakkis and ships
Dune Spice Wars player numbers bounce back following initial success, hype of Dune: Part 2
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly Mar 4, 2024
Scott Duwe
Staff Writer & Call of Duty lead. Professional writer for over 10 years. Lover of all things Marvel, Destiny 2, Metal Gear, Final Fantasy, Resident Evil, and more. Previous bylines include PC Gamer, Red Bull Esports, Fanbyte, and Esports Nation. DogDad to Yogi the Corgi, sports fan (NY Yankees, NY Jets, NY Rangers, NY Knicks), Paramore fanatic, cardio enthusiast.