Dune: Awakening will ask players to survive on the planet Arrakis

Sci-fi fans, rejoice. There’s a new Dune game coming, and if the announcement trailer is anything to go by, it’s going to be massive.

Dune: Awakening is an open-world survival MMO coming from Conan Exiles developer Funcom. From the very limited information we can glean from the announcement trailer and the game’s Steam page, it seems very likely that players will be leaning on the “survival” part heavily since the trailer opens with the desert planet Arrakis and a bearded figure going for a pleasant ride on a sandworm.

While the only words spoken in the trailer are the very famous “mind-killer” lines from Dune, it’s unclear if the figure featured in the announcement video is actually an adult Paul Atreides or someone else. Regardless, the announcement and the character’s resemblance to Paul should be enough to set Dune fans alight with the possibilities that may be coming in the new game.

One thing that is sure is that the game will take place on Arrakis. The game’s Steam page promises the vast open world of the desert planet will set the scene for the game. Players can control spice, wield intrigue, and explore long forgotten ruins and near-forgotten civilizations on the planet. So, it sounds pretty much like Dune.

Those interested in living out their Dune fantasies can wishlist the game on Steam now. The game has no current release date, but players itching to get their hand on the game as soon as possible can sign up for the beta on Dune: Awakening’s website.