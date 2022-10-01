Where to find the Mystical Cave in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley is jam-packed full of adventure and content for players to sink their teeth into. Whether it’s going on quests and helping out the popular characters of Disney and Pixar or simply exploring the realm of Dreamlight Valley, players will have no shortage of things to do.

Helping out NPCs and completing quests is an important aspect of the game since players are often rewarded—albeit sometimes indirectly—with new areas to unlock and sites to see. These new areas come with new content and sometimes even new NPCs to unlock—and progress more questlines.

One unlockable area players are struggling with is the Mystical Cave. Here, we’ll go over everything players need to know about finding and unlocking the Mystical Cave in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Image via Disney

The Mystical Cave

Players in search of the Mystical Cave have likely come in contact with Ursula. She asks the player to get the Orb of Power from the cave. This appears to be a simple task, but by searching locally around, players won’t really find anything aside from Ursula’s own home.

Where to find the Mystical Cave

The best way to find this cave is to actually search for an area or pathway that could lead to a cave.

After leaving Ursula’s cave, players should backtrack toward the beach and head over to the palm tree grove to the right. There will be a mysterious-looking wall, which is the entrance to the Mystical Cave.

To open the cave, players need to take the crystal, received earlier, and place it on the stone pillar to activate the door. From there, players can go inside and start tackling the various puzzles and riddles in the cave.

Image via Gameloft

Solving the Mystical Cave

As players go spelunking in the Mystical Cave, they’ll come across a series of riddles. Here are the four rooms and their solutions:

First room: Players need to place an Aquamarine, a Garnet, and a Peridot in the statues to activate and open the door.

Second room: Players will have to do a little bit of farming. Using the seeds at the front, plant each—carrot, wheat, and tomato—and wait for them to grow. Harvest them and take that to the next room.

Third room: Make a Veggie Pasta by cooking each vegetable with the cooking pot.

Fourth room: Catch/fish for the Orb of Power by fishing toward the orange spot in the water.

Once players have retrieved the Orb of Power, they can head back and put the orb into the Dazzle Beach pillar.