Where to find Master Lusat in Elden Ring

In Elden Ring, players get to explore the massive open world, discovering new characters and unlocking unique locations throughout their journey. Several characters in the game present players with numerous quests, and these can be completed to earn different equipment and uncover various secrets about the Lands Between. Sorceress Sellen is one of the characters players will come across early in the game. She teaches glintstone sorcery and has several quests that can be completed easily.

Sorceress Sellen tasks players with finding Master Lusat, one of the founding glintstone sorcerers of the Academy of Raya Lucaria. Master Lusat was banished from Raya Lucaria and lives out his days imprisoned at an unknown location. Sorceress Sellen hands players a Sellian Sealbreaker that can unlock the sorcery behind which Master Lusat is imprisoned, but players need to know where to use this Sellian Sealbreaker in order to find Master Lusat.

Here’s how to find Master Lusat in Elden Ring.

Where is Master Lusat imprisoned in Elden Ring?

Screengrab via FromSoftware | Remix by Dipanjan

Master Lusat is imprisoned inside the Sellia Hideaway cave behind a glintstone sorcery barrier. This barrier is sealed and can be unlocked by the Sellian Sealbreaker that Sorceress Sellen gives to players. Finding Sellia Hideaway can be tricky as players need to discover this location to see it on the map. Check the yellow circle on the map image above to see its exact location.

Screengrab via FromSoftware

Sellia Hideaway is located in Caelid, north of the Church of the Plague where players first meet Millicent. Players can fast travel to the Site of Grace at the Church of the Plague if they have rested here before. After reaching the Church, travel north to find a glintstone sorcerer near a cluster of tombstones. This sorcerer is hostile, and players must defeat him and go further north towards the mountain to find the secret entrance to Sellia Hideaway.

How to enter Sellia Hideaway in Elden Ring

Screengrab via FromSoftware

Once the sorcerer is defeated, stand near the mountain and strike it with a weapon or spell to reveal the entrance to Sellia Hideaway. Players will find a Site of Grace inside the cave, and it’s best to rest there to save the location. Players need to move ahead inside the cave from this area, and they will find a couple of enemies on the way. Defeat them and push forward to reach the massive crystals inside the cave.

How to reach Master Lusat in Sellia Hideaway in Elden Ring

Screengrab via FromSoftware | Remix by Dipanjan

Inside Sellia Hideaway, players will find various pathways across the massive crystals in the cave, and this is where it gets tricky. Master Lusat is imprisoned at the bottom of the cave, and the best method to reach him is by following the path highlighted in the images. While standing in front of the first big crystal, jump on it, walk straight, and take a sharp right as shown in the image above. There will be a couple of enemies standing on the crystals, and it’s best to deal with them from a distance with spells or arrows.

Screengrab via FromSoftware | Remix by Dipanjan

After turning right, players will find two crystals leading toward the bottom of the cave as shown above. Players must jump on the first crystal, follow its path, and land on the second crystal. Once on the second crystal, jump down to reach the bottom of the cave. To avoid any fall damage, players must jump on both these crystals and follow the pathing.

Screengrab via FromSoftware | Remix by Dipanjan

After reaching the bottom of the cave, players will face another glintstone sorcerer guarding the sealed barrier behind which Master Lusat is imprisoned. Defeat the sorcerer, and use the Sellian Sealbreaker to undo the sealed barrier. Walk inside this area to find Master Lusat. Once you reach Master Lusat, interact with the sorcerer and he gives players the Stars of Ruin spell.

This is a primeval sorcery that releases 12 dark shooting stars which follow the opponent and deal magical damage. Similarly, players can get Master Lusat’s armament set by completing Sorceress Sellen’s questline, assisting her against Witch-Hunter Jerren. After the battle, Sellen transforms into an orb at the Academy of Raya Lucaria, and players can visit both Master Azur and Master Lusat’s locations to get their respective armament sets.