When is the Olympic Esports Series?

The internet is buzzing with news of the Olympic Esports Series that players are able to sign up for as part of the official Olympic Games in 2023. The event will be streamed live as part of Olympic Esports Week in Singapore.

The Olympic Esports Series is a “global virtual and simulated sports competition created by the IOC, and in collaboration with International Federations and game publishers,” according to the Olympics website. Players can sign up to compete in several virtual sports titles, including archery, baseball, chess, cycling, dance, motorsport, sailing, taekwondo, and tennis.

The Olympic Esports Series is coming and this is your chance to participate! Are you up for the challenge?#OlympicsEsports #OlympicEsportsSeries pic.twitter.com/Igc0mMATyi — The Olympic Games (@Olympics) March 1, 2023

The theme throughout most of these games is that they are hosted on mobile platforms. This is likely because a large majority of the world does not have access to PCs or consoles. But fans around the world aren’t pleased with the first iteration of an official Olympic esports event, which is missing popular esports titles such as League of Legends, VALORANT, Apex Legends, and more.

When does the Olympic Esports Series take place?

The window for qualifiers opened on March 1 and will end on May 15. During that time, players in each of the esports titles will compete to try to make it to the final event, which will be held in person in Singapore from June 23 to 25.

Each game has its own qualifying process, so players who wish to participate should look at the esport they are interested in to see what the qualification window will look like to compete for a chance to play in person in Singapore.

More information on how to sign up, what the qualification process looks like for each game, and how to watch the esports when the competition starts up can be found on the Olympics website.