The Olympics is featuring Chess, Just Dance, and more for its 2023 esports lineup

On March 1, the International Olympic Committee shared the details about the upcoming Olympic Esports Series 2023, confirming that Gran Turismo, Chess, and Just Dance will be featured among the nine confirmed sports.

Taking place in Singapore’s Suntec Centre from June 22 to 25, Olympic Esports Series 2023 will feature 18 games across nine sports. Among other iconic sports, the event will have players contesting in games like Just Dance, Gran Turismo, and Tennis Clash.

Currently, the list of all confirmed games looks like this:

Archery (World Archery Federation, Tic Tac Bow)

(World Archery Federation, Tic Tac Bow) Baseball (World Baseball Softball Confederation, WBSC eBASEBALL™: POWER PROS)

(World Baseball Softball Confederation, WBSC eBASEBALL™: POWER PROS) Chess (International Chess Federation, Chess.com)

(International Chess Federation, Chess.com) Cycling (UCI, Zwift)

(UCI, Zwift) Dance (World DanceSport Federation, JustDance)

(World DanceSport Federation, JustDance) Motor sport (Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile, Gran Turismo)

(Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile, Gran Turismo) Sailing (World Sailing, Virtual Regatta)

(World Sailing, Virtual Regatta) Taekwondo (World Taekwondo, Virtual Taekwondo)

(World Taekwondo, Virtual Taekwondo) Tennis (International Tennis Federation, Tennis Clash)

Each game will have its own unique format and entry requirements and will star both professional and amateur players. So, If you consider yourself a master of arts in any of these games, you can apply today by visiting the official Olympics website.

The qualifying window officially begins on March 1 and will last until 15 May when the preparations for the grand finals in Singapore begin. The event will be streamed via Olympics.com and Olympic social channels.

If you’re interested in competing in Olympic Esports Series 2023 or just learning more about the upcoming event, you can find more details here.