Players will soon be able to save New York for the second time.

Marvel’s Spider-Man was one of the most fun games in the later years of the PlayStation 4, allowing players to once again swing through the streets of New York. Not long after Peter Parker completed his goal, Miles Morales took on the mantle of Spider-Man in Spider-Man: Miles Morales. The game was just as big of a hit, and it’s now coming to PC.

It won’t be long before players will be slinging webs throughout the City as Miles later this fall. Here’s all the information you need to know about when Spider-Man: Miles Morales will release on PC.

When does Spider-Man: Miles Morales release on PC?

According to the trailer revealed earlier today, Spider-Man: Miles Morales will be released onto Steam on Nov. 18, in just over a month. It won’t just be a basic PC port, with the trailer boasting all kinds of new features that will improve the looks and performance of the game.

Some of the new features in the trailer include:

Ray-traced reflections

Ray-traced shadows

Unlocked framerate

Ultrawide display support

Nvidia DLSS 3 & Nvidia DLAA support

Nvidia Reflex

Dualsense Controller Support

Players can pre-order the game now on the Steam page ahead of its November release. Those who pre-order the game will receive the T.R.A.C.K. Suit and the Into the Spider-Verse Suit, as well as a Gravity Well gadget and Three Skill Points.

Whether or not Miles can get used to his new identity as Spider-Man and save his city will be up to the player when the game releases on Nov. 18.