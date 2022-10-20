Gotham Knights is the latest action-filled game from the DC Universe that has drawn a lot of comparisons to the Arkham series. But Gotham Knights will be unlike past games thanks to the lack of major characters. In this game, Bruce Wayne and Jim Gordon are both dead and the remaining heroes of Gotham are left to defend the city.

It takes a lot to take out the Caped Crusade, so many fans are curious about what led to his untimely demise. Here’s all the info you need to know about what happened to Batman in Gotham Knights.

What happened to Batman in Gotham Knights?

At the start of Gotham Knights, the scene opens with Batman fighting an unknown assailant in the Batcave. By the time you catch up with him, he’s already got a large bolt through the right side of his chest and his suit shows other signs of wear and tear. After pulling out the arrow, the attacker reveals himself to be Ra’s Al Ghul.

Batman is able to buy some time to cauterize his wound and destroy the bat computer so Al Ghul can’t mess with it. At one point during the fight, he pulls the attacker’s sword into himself, seemingly sustaining even more injuries. He then gets away long enough to arm explosives throughout the Batcave while the damage begins to wear on him.

As Al Ghul gets ready to likely kill him, Batman initiates the detonation of the explosives, bringing his fortress, and presumably his mansion, down on top of him. He’s found shortly after by the four heroes he called earlier in the night, crushed under a large piece of debris. It’s then that the four realize that Batman is dead, and Gotham’s criminals take over.