5 things we want to see from the next State of Play, and 5 things we’ll probably see

Hopes and dreams are great but reality will ground you real quick.
Published: Feb 12, 2025 12:09 pm

A new State of Play has arrived to kick off 2025 for PlayStation gamers, and it’s full of mystery as to what will appear.

The current year is also something of a complete unknown for the platform, as a slew of games are scheduled to release this year, but no release dates have been announced yet. The February 2025 State of Play should clear up the year’s schedule, but it should also have some surprises in store, hopefully.

Here are some things we wish would happen, and then some realistic things that could actually happen, in the February 2025 State of Play.

5 things we want to see in February 2025 State of Play

Insomniac’s Marvel updates

A guy seen from the back in a bar.
He’s waiting in the wings. Image via Insomniac Games

What’s going on with Wolverine? Is the Venom spinoff game from last year’s leak still in the works? A teaser for Spider-Man 3 (not happening)?! I would love to know what Insomniac is up to these days, especially after the awful hack from early in 2024. This team deserves some good news and something to be excited about to rally around and look toward the future, and this would set the State of Play off in a big way.

Bloodborne remaster and PC port

Promotional art for Bloodborne, featuring a character with their back turned to the camera holding two large weapons
Bring it back. Image via FromSoftware

All the stars are aligning for this to actually be the time for Bloodborne’s PC port or remaster to be announced ahead of the game’s 10th anniversary next month. It should happen, I want it to happen, I hope it will happen, and I think it might actually happen, but it’s probably not going to happen.

But it could happen!

Grand Theft Auto 6

Picture showing the protagonists in GTA 6.
Where have they been? Screenshot by Dot Esports

GTA 6 has not been heard from since its initial trailer over a year ago, but it’s still on track to release in Fall 2025. It’s time. I’d love to see some sort of GTA 6 console bundle announcement along with an official release date, but that’s probably being saved for Rockstar’s own reveal and potential big blowout newsfest later this year.

Resident Evil

The first Resident Evil games were directed by Shinji Mikami. Picture via Capcom.
The BOW-slaying crew is still kicking. Image via Capcom

What’s the next remake in the Resident Evil series? I’m hoping for Code: Veronica, but it could easily be Resident Evil 0. Better yet, let’s see Resident Evil 9 for the first time and reveal where the series is headed after the events of Village left the future wide open.

More Xbox exclusives jumping over

Master Chief fighting an Elite in a promotional image from Halo Studios.
Wake up, Chief. Image via Halo Studios

Xbox has shown that it does not care about exclusivity anymore. I think it’s time for something like Halo: The Master Chief Collection and the Gears of War remasters to come to PS5. Beyond that, anything else from Microsoft is now possible. Perhaps something like Avowed.

5 things we might actually see in February 2025 State of Play

Release dates

Ghost of Yotei key art featuring new Ghost character
A 2025 release. Image via PlayStation

2025 is full of impending releases, but very few of them have actual release dates. I think games like Ghost of Yotei and Death Stranding 2 will have their release dates announced alongside new trailers, along with some other games, most likely third-party.

God of War remasters

Kratos killing enemies in God of War 3
He used to be so angry. Image via Sony Computer Entertainment

Rumors about a potential remaster for the original God of War games have been circulating for a while. If it’s true, I hope that we get more than just the first three games. Let’s add on the two PSP titles along with the PS4 game God of War: Ascension to really pack a punch.

Marathon

A Marathon runner running
Missing in action. Image via Bungie

This is another game that has not been heard from since its initial reveal. Bungie’s been working hard behind the scenes, play-testing and developing its extraction shooter, and now would be an excellent time to get some sort of update on how things are going.

Stellar Blade announcement. DLC?

Eve holding up one of the 49 cans to the camera
Drink it up. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Those who work with and around Stellar Blade, including the game’s official account, have been posting and reposting news about the State of Play, so it seems like something is coming—perhaps an expansion or collaboration of some kind.

The February 2025 State of Play takes place at 4pm CT on Feb. 12.

