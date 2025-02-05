Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Bloodborne Yarnham scene
Image via PlayStation
Category:
General

Bloodborne remaster hype at all-time high after second fan project DMCA, rumored PS5 show soon 

Hold onto hope if you got it, and don't let it go for nobody.
Image of Scott Duwe
Scott Duwe
|

Published: Feb 5, 2025 11:11 am

Hold on to your hats, Hunters. The Bloodborne remaster and/or PC port has never felt more real than it has after recent developments. This is not copium or hopium. I swear.

Recommended Videos

After Sony recently sent a DMCA for a mod that allowed Bloodborne to be played at 60 FPS on PS4, another DMCA has just hit the internet. This time, it’s for the Bloodborne “demake,” which is a PS1-like version of the game. And it’s got all of our heads spinning.

The Hunter standing with their back turned in Bloodborne.
Your patience may have paid off, good Hunter. Image via Sony

Why is Sony now going out of its way to file copyright claims against Bloodborne mods? What could be the reasoning for it? Well, that ties in to another rumor involving PlayStation and its plans for Valentine’s Day.

According to the latest rumblings, a new State of Play presentation could be coming soon. And one such rumor says it will be taking place next week on Friday, Feb. 14, Valentine’s Day. That’s in nine days, in case you weren’t counting.

And so, here we are again, hoping and coping and chasing that carrot. The Bloodborne remaster/PC port has been on gamers’ wish lists for years. The game is currently still only playable on PS4, and only at 30 FPS, so the desire to bring it to modern platforms with updated visuals has been a top request.

But it feels different this time. The evidence has been mounting, Sony is getting involved with litigation surrounding the game, and next month marks the game’s 10th anniversary. That’s right, Bloodborne originally launched on March 24, 2015, and what better way to celebrate its birthday than launching a remaster and port?

I swear I’m not coping. This one feels real. If they were ever going to bring the game to PC and modern platforms, this would be the time. If it doesn’t happen now, I feel like it may not happen at all, but Miyazaki and the team at From Software do want it to happen, so it may just be more months and years of hoping. And coping.

Father Gascoigne in the Bloodborne PSX "demake"
So long, sweet prince. Image via B0tster

Bloodborne really deserves this remaster, though. With From Software reaching new heights with the success of Elden Ring, one of their best overall titles needs the spotlight. And there’s no better way to do that than to launch the remaster on Steam, PS5, and other platforms. Let’s get it done, Sony. That money you love is waiting for you.

Everything will be fine.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
related content
Author
Image of Scott Duwe
Scott Duwe
Senior Staff Writer
Senior Staff Writer & Call of Duty lead. Professional writer for over 10 years. Lover of all things Marvel, Destiny 2, Metal Gear, Final Fantasy, Resident Evil, and more. Previous bylines include PC Gamer, Red Bull Esports, Fanbyte, and Esports Nation. DogDad to corgis Yogi and Mickey, sports fan (NY Yankees, NY Jets, NY Rangers, NY Knicks), Paramore fanatic, cardio enthusiast.
twitter