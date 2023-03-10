The Steam Spring Sale is just around the corner, with more than 1,000 games getting price cuts

It’s that time of the year again. Spring is coming and so is the Steam Spring Sale. While Steam sales are pretty frequent throughout the year, the major seasonal sales always bring huge discounts. This time, Steam is offering over 1,000 games at slashed prices. Don’t be surprised if that game you want to buy is suddenly 50 percent off.

If you want to buy games soon, we recommend waiting another week because the Steam Spring Sale will start on Mar 16. The sale will be a shorter affair than usual, however, lasting only a week this time instead of the standard two weeks.

Stock up your wallet and get all the games you want at discounted prices before March 23, 10 am PST.

Buckle up: spring is coming, and so is the Steam Spring Sale! From March 16th to 23rd at 10am Pacific, herald the arrival of sunshine with thousands of discounts and a few new blooms in the Points Shop.



With Elden Ring being the star of last year’s Spring sale and receiving the eventual Game of the Year award, we are looking forward to seeing which games dominate this year’s sale.

Fan-favorite Hogwarts Legacy is a month old now and its overall sales seem to be slowing down a little. We expect a boost in sales for the game once it goes on sale, along with other underrated titles that need some love.

Games like Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption 2 have historically done well during big Steam sales. Despite those games in particular being several years old, Rockstar’s masterpieces seem to have endless hours of content, owing to their vast online modes. Indie titles should not be overlooked either, with games such as Stardew Valley and Terraria always outperforming during seasonal sales.

