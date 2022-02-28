Elden Ring dominates Steam sales in first week

The game claimed the top three spots on the sales chart despite competition.

Gamers on all platforms have been celebrating the release of FromSoftware’s highly anticipated Soulsborne title Elden Ring and on PC the game almost swept the charts on Steam in its first week.

According to Steam data aggregator SteamDB, Elden Ring was four of the five most sold titles since its global release on Thursday, Feb. 24.

The Japanese exclusive package release of the game scored highest on the charts while Elden Ring’s standard release took second place. Third place was its Deluxe Edition. Also in the top five was Destiny 2’s latest expansion The Witch Queen, which hit stores just a few days prior to the release of Elden Ring.

On SteamDB’s records, Elden Ring’s standard edition is listed a second time as number five with the Steam Deck falling just short of the top half rankings in sixth.

Valve also launched their handheld gaming device last week, however, with limited supply, the number of possible sales was significantly reduced as purchasers wait to receive their orders in waves.

It’s no secret Elden Ring has been a success. Outside its impressive sales numbers and chart-topping, the game scored an almost perfect review score across the board.

With its massive planes to explore and notorious Soulsborne difficulty, players will have plenty to check out over the coming weeks as Elden Ring’s domination continues.